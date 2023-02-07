Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Black History, Uncensored: James Baldwin and the threat of ‘Black English’
We should never forget that the right-wing fight to thwart inclusive learning plans stems from a fear of Black language. There’s a reason conservatives have waged this fight using “woke” and “critical race theory” as boogeymen. Republicans have relied on bigoted, white fears of the unknown to frame these words as dangerous.
‘It’s their little Festivus’: Weaponization of government hearing slammed as 'airing of grievances'
Thursday was the first hearing of House Republicans' new select subcommittee on "weaponization" of the federal government, which many consider to be a decidedly unserious effort to fan the flames of conspiracies about a "deep state" and right wing persecution complexes. Joy and her panel discuss.Feb. 10, 2023.
Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump
Former New York prosecutor and author of "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" Mark Pomerantz discusses with Nicolle Wallace his work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and why he thinks Trump should have been charged for financial crimes.Feb. 7, 2023.
Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’
Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it entered U.S. airspace days earlier from the west coast. “We cannot allow a balloon to enter U.S. airspace that's a spy balloon. That simply is unacceptable,” says Panetta. “The decision should have been made at that point to stop the balloon from coming into US territory.” He adds, “hopefully there's a lesson to be learned here and the lesson is we should never allow that to happen again, period.”Feb. 9, 2023.
Live updates: Biden's State of the Union address calls for police reform, abortion rights
President Joe Biden began delivering his second State of the Union speech tonight around 9 p.m. ET. He addresses the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn. Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting tensions with China...
Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'
Former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon Jeremy Bash sits down with Andrea Mitchell to assess U.S.-China relations going forward, after the Biden Administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic ocean. “I love the fact that Secretary Austin called his Chinese counterpart, and the Chinese counterpart didn't answer the phone, because his tail is between his legs,” says Bash. “They got caught red handed, so to speak, with this Chinese airship over US territory, and I'm glad President Biden shot it down.”Feb. 8, 2023.
White House announces military shot down high-altitude object over Alaska
At a White House briefing, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced that President Biden ordered the military to shoot down a high-altitude object that was over Alaska.Feb. 10, 2023.
Justices reportedly can’t even agree among themselves on ethics
You’d think that the question of whether to have an ethics code might gain consensus on an otherwise bitterly divided Supreme Court. But even that thought appears too hopeful. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the justices have long been discussing, but can’t come to agreement on, a code...
Joe: GOP makes fools of themselves again during House Twitter hearing
During a Wednesday House Oversight Committee hearing meant to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story, a former Twitter content moderation team employee discussed a request the Trump White House made to address a tweet from Chrissy Teigen insulting the former president.Feb. 9, 2023.
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address, where he discussed issues facing the nation including Covid's impact on the economy, immigration, gun reform and cracking down on fentanyl. Feb. 8, 2023.
UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups
Half of women in marginalized racial, ethnic groups face racism at work: study
Forbes' Maggie McGrath and Huma Abedin discuss a new report on how race and gender discrimination remains a problem in the workplace.Feb. 9, 2023.
Former Twitter executives face GOP grilling
The House Oversight committee’s hearing was supposed to be focused on Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. But things quickly went off the rails. NBC’s Jake Ward explains how a celebrity mean tweet exposed attempts of censorship from the Trump White House.Feb. 9, 2023.
San Francisco DA on city safety and a more fair criminal justice system
San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, is the second woman of color to serve as San Francisco DA, and she is the first Latina DA in the city's history. Jenkins joins Morning Joe to discuss turning the city around.Feb. 9, 2023.
Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship
Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship
Andrew Tate’s violent, misogynistic teachings are seeping into classrooms
Last week, Education Week became the latest publication to warn readers of an uptick in violent misogyny being expressed by teenage boys. Over the past several months, teachers in the U.K., Canada, U.S. and elsewhere have reported impacts like a “huge increase in rape jokes” among boys, as well as comments that casually praise men as better than women and refusals to do assignments handed out by a woman because “women should only be housewives.” One teacher reported hearing a student in the playground introduce his girlfriend to a group, and “as soon as she was out of earshot he was asked by several friends if they could ‘have a go’ with her.”
