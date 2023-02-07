Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 10, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a subject trespassing. He was located in the store and arrested. Damean D. Simmons, 38, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Trespassing in the 1st Degree.
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
CASA 5K Color Run Scheduled for April 1
Julie Hoffert, director of development for CASA, submitted the following to promote an upcoming event, scheduled for April 1:. Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA) is having our 3rd annual 5k. This year we are adding a splash of color! Come together to run/walk/skip and have fun while supporting CASA in our mission to empower domestic and sexual violence survivors to regain control of their lives through education, advocacy, and coordination of community resources. Join us for CASA’s 5K COLOR RUN presented by Nucor of Sedalia and Tyson Foods! April 1st, 2023 in the Missouri Fair Grounds parking lot in front of the Mathewson. T-shirts and Medals will be given to each person that registers by March 16th.
KMZU
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
Deadly Cass County crash involving Amtrak train leads to talk of uncontrolled crossing dangers
That crash was a reminder of last summer’s passenger train crash in rural Missouri, which involved more than 250 people on board.
Sedalia Parks & Rec Supervisor Recognized for Her Service
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a service award to Shawna Lynn Yager for five years of service to Sedalia Parks & Recreation. Yager works as a landscape supervisor and arborist for Parks & Rec, and told KSIS she loves her job. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson presented Yager...
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
Appleton City, Missouri was named after New York American publisher, William Henry Appleton
Appleton City, Missouri is the largest city in St. Clair County. According to the 2020 census, the population was 1,032. Appleton City was platted in 1870 but initially, was named Arlington.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Oak Grove Truck Driver Killed in I-70 Collision
An Oak Grove man was killed in an accident involving two tractor trailers colliding on I-70 in Lafayette County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 Freightliner driven by 60-year-old John K. Cullett of Lincoln, Illinois, was stopped in traffic due to another crash on I-70 at the 42-mile marker just after 6 a.m., when a westbound 2019 Freightliner driven by 39-year-old Anthony D. Meunier of Oak Grove, overtook and struck the first Freightliner.
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0