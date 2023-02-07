Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For February 10, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a subject trespassing. He was located in the store and arrested. Damean D. Simmons, 38, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Trespassing in the 1st Degree.
Traffic Stop for No License Plate Lights Leads to Arrest for Non-Support
On Wednesday night at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Grand on a vehicle with no license plate lights. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 43-year-old Justin Todd of Sedalia, was wanted on an active failure to appear warrant for felony non-child support of a child out of Clay County with a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Homeless Woman Arrested For Possession of Meth
On Saturday at 9:07 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Jeep with an expired temp tag at Broadway and Center. The Jeep also made an improper turn from South New York onto East Broadway. Investigation revealed that one occupant was in possession of methamphetamine and related...
Pettis County Clerk Lawsuit Alleges Violation of Privacy, Wiretapping Laws
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada along with two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of Pettis County's IT department over illegal video and audio recordings made without their consent in the Pettis County Clerk's Office in the Courthouse Annex. This is according to a story first reported by KMIZ ABC 17 in Columbia.
School and Sheriff take action to address overdoses from THC vape pens
Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders took to Facebook to alert Smith-Cotton High School parents and the community about some overdoses that have been caused by THC vape pens that may have been laced with an unknown substance. Sheriff Anders says there have been several overdoses at the high school involving...
Knob Noster Police Looking For Runaway Teenager
Knob Noster police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who fled her Knob Noster home this morning just after 6:00 AM CST. Knob Noster police say Aspen Cullison ran out of her home's back door and fled the area. She was last seen wearing a beanie, sweatshirt, and sweatpants or baggie jeans.
Truck Driver Killed in Amtrak Crash in Cass County
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a train vs. semi-truck crash on Hereford Road, northwest of Pleasant Hill. The driver of the Fed-Ex semi-truck was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as...
Chief Building Official, Mayor Clarifies Code Enforcement Change
A slight modification in the City of Sedalia's Code Enforcement has apparently stirred up quite a bit of controversy, according to Mayor Andrew Dawson. On Monday night, Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 11490, which concerns the requirements for an administrative search warrant. “We weren't exactly clear on what that...
Homeowner Notification Requirement Removed for Administrative Search Warrants in Sedalia
Homeowners and occupants in Sedalia will no longer receive a notice from Code Enforcement prior to an administrative search warrant being applied for, after City Council approved an ordinance to amend City Code Monday night. Chief Building Official Devin Lake addressed the Council during the Community Development portion of the...
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
Show-Me Bike Show Draws 94 Entries
It was a record-setting kind of day on Feb. 4. The Sedalia Motorcycle Association’s annual Show-Me Bike Show brought out a record number 94 motorcycles to be judged at the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There were also a record number 1,300 people that came through the...
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
Sedalia Parks & Rec Supervisor Recognized for Her Service
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a service award to Shawna Lynn Yager for five years of service to Sedalia Parks & Recreation. Yager works as a landscape supervisor and arborist for Parks & Rec, and told KSIS she loves her job. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson presented Yager...
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
