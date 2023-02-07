A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.

KNOB NOSTER, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO