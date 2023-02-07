Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards spanning five categories across two dedicated awards. Pharmapack Europe announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards on Feb. 1–2, 2023. The Health Product Awards are open to the entire pharma industry and include two categories for eco-design and patient-centric design. The Exhibitor Awards celebrate excellence across three categories for drug delivery innovation, packaging innovation, and sustainability initiative.

