Read full article on original website
Related
pharmtech.com
Pharmapack Europe Announces Winners of Pharmapack 2023 Awards
Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards spanning five categories across two dedicated awards. Pharmapack Europe announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards on Feb. 1–2, 2023. The Health Product Awards are open to the entire pharma industry and include two categories for eco-design and patient-centric design. The Exhibitor Awards celebrate excellence across three categories for drug delivery innovation, packaging innovation, and sustainability initiative.
pharmtech.com
Roche Reports Positive Data for Rare Blood Condition Treatment
Roche’s Phase III global program, centered around the biologic crovalimab as a treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, showed the drug was non-inferior to current standards of care. Roche, a Swedish biotechnology company, announced on Feb. 7, 2023 positive data from its Phase III study (COMMODORE 2) evaluating the efficacy...
pharmtech.com
Meeting the Container Closure Integrity Requirements in the Revised EU Annex 1: A Science-Based Holistic Approach
Webinar Date/Time: Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at 11am EST | 8am PST | 4pm GMT | 5pm CET. Science-based holistic approaches to help sterile product manufacturers follow new container closure integrity requirements set forth by the revised EU Annex 1 for cold chain storage and transport. Register Free: https://www.pharmtech.com/pt_w/revised-eu-annex. Event...
Comments / 0