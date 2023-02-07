ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Men's Basketball Falls To Texas A&M, 74-62

Per LSUSports.net: BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Texas A&M, 74-62, Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers next game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Athens against Georgia on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT. Adam Miller led...
