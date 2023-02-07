Tron saw a mixed fortune in Q4 as activities and accounts saw highs and lows. TRX has rallied in 2023 thus far. Tron [TRX] has presented itself as a viable alternative to Ethereum’s [ETH] blockchain, as it is speedier and more cost-effective. On 7 February, Messari released a report that evaluated the state of the blockchain as of the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4). So how is the Tron blockchain doing, and how have its operations affected TRX?

