Monero [XMR]: Can bulls defend $163 support level as bears take over
XMR formed a descending channel pattern. Investors were strongly bearish on XMR as Open Interest (OI) fluctuated. Monero's [XMR] press time plunge was likely because of an increasing...
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
Maker [MKR] posted an extra 10% gain – Is November high reachable?
MKR mounted above its bullish flag but faced a price rejection at press time. Demand remained stable, but BTC's price action could determine MKR's price direction.
The Sandbox [SAND] sees large inflows into exchanges: Good news for investors?
The Sandbox saw close to 100 million inflows into exchanges in recent days. The token unlock event coming up in a few days might be a motivating factor. The value of The Sandbox [SAND] increased significantly at the start of 2023. Nevertheless, price movement has slowed recently, and a review of several crucial parameters revealed that some significant events for the game token might take shape.
Binance Coin [BNB] forms bullish continuation pattern – to $360 next?
Binance Coin formed an ascending triangle pattern. It faces stiff opposition at the $330 mark, but buying pressure was ticking higher. Binance Coin [BNB] posted steady gains throughout...
Avalanche dominance under threat? Investors worry as GMX shifts to Arbitrum
GMX moves to Arbitrum, threatening Avalanche. Decreasing sentiment, declining TVL & NFT trades for Avalanche. According to the latest data from Artemis, the majority of GMX‘s activity has shifted from Avalanche [AVAX] to Arbitrum. This shift has raised concerns about the potential impact on Avalanche, as GMX is currently the largest perp by market cap and outperforms many of its competitors in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL).
Bitcoin [BTC]: Will increasing Taproot adoption boost prices?
Bitcoin Taproot adoption boomed as there was a 5% increase. Miners faced the heat as selling pressure increased. The recent increase in Bitcoin [BTC] Taproot adoption gave hope to holders. Notably, on 9 February, the adoption rate of Bitcoin’s Taproot had surpassed 5%. This increase in Taproot adoption, combined with other key metrics, suggested a positive outlook for Bitcoin.
Examining Litecoin’s [LTC] chances of reaching $130 after bullish breakout
The market structure of Litecoin was bullish. The reaction at $95 and the attempts to push above $100 meant bulls have the upper hand. Bitcoin [BTC] saw a...
Assessing Tron’s [TRX] performance since the release of its Q4 2022 report
Tron saw a mixed fortune in Q4 as activities and accounts saw highs and lows. TRX has rallied in 2023 thus far. Tron [TRX] has presented itself as a viable alternative to Ethereum’s [ETH] blockchain, as it is speedier and more cost-effective. On 7 February, Messari released a report that evaluated the state of the blockchain as of the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4). So how is the Tron blockchain doing, and how have its operations affected TRX?
Ethereum: Derivatives see 2-year high – where does this put ETH?
Ethereum Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts crossed one billion. Its price has tried to maintain the $1,500 region as support. Bulls have been working hard to keep Ethereum [ETH] around the $1,600 range. It held that price range for the last few days, and there were signs that more traders are betting on the asset. In addition, Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts reached a two-year high, according to the latest Glassnode statistics.
HBAR handles itself well amid market turmoil: Here are potential reasons why
HBAR defied gravity to maintain an upside when the market turned bearish. Hedera’s NFT segment was heating up, with a special focus on the African market. The crypto market has responded to the SEC’s latest push against crypto staking by lending favor to the bears. Most of the top cryptocurrencies were discounted in the last 24 hours. However, Hedera [HBAR] was among the few that somehow evaded this FUD-induced sell pressure.
SOL faced rejection at the mid-range mark – is a move to $20.5 imminent?
Solana faced a sharp rejection at the range highs. A fall beneath $23.5 signified that another fall of 12% could follow. Solana [SOL] performed extremely well in January...
AVAX crosses above downtrend line – is a recovery sustainable
AVAX recovered slightly above a key short-term downtrend line. The sentiment was positive, but AVAX faced a price rejection at press time. Avalanche's [AVAX] recovery could be limited...
Cardano approaches critical resistance level of $0.42: Bulls to witness more gains?
The higher timeframe market structure remained strongly bullish. The $0.4-$0.42 is an important region of resistance- but ADA is likely to push higher. Cardano [ADA] bounced from $0.38...
ENS gains from the AI season as ChatGPT domain sells for 6 ETH
ChatGPT’s ENS domain sold for 139x of its initial sale. Registrations remain in shambles despite an increase in 24-hour trading volume. Despite not being a part of AI token, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] became part of the cryptocurrencies that have gained from ChatGPT’s rise. According to the sales bot of the open naming system, the chatgpt.eth domain sold for 6 ETH on OpenSea.
XRP steady at 23.6% Fib level: At which level will investors find gains
So far, the 23.6% Fib level of $0.3814 has proven steady support at press time. But fluctuating volumes and bearish sentiment could undermine a strong recovery. Ripple's [XRP]...
MATIC overtakes BTC and ETH in key metric: Can its rally continue?
Polygon’s price increased by more than 50% in January 2023. MATIC’s NFT ecosystem continued to grow and metrics looked in its favor. Polygon [MATIC] outperformed cryptos with a higher market capitalization, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH], in terms of its performance on the price front in January 2023. As per the latest data, MATIC’s price increased by 53%, while BTC and ETH rose by 41% and 36%, respectively.
Lido reacts in this manner post changes to MakerDAO and Aave lending pools
Lido highlighted improvements in many areas. LDO surged while network growth declined. Lido Finance’s [LDO] tweet on 6 February highlighted the impressive growth of MakerDAO [MKR] and Aave’s [AAVE] lending pools on its protocol. Over the last week, MakerDAO’s steCRV experienced a surge of 636%, while Aave’s Wrapped stETH [wstETH] increased by 140%.
No harm no foul for ONE holders despite Q4 performance
Harmony struggled as transactions and daily activity declined. New developments and increased volume provided hope for the future. Harmony [ONE], a layer 1 blockchain, faced several challenges in the last quarter, resulting in a decline in its overall transactions and daily activity. According to Messari, the protocol saw a substantial drop in its number of transactions. This led to a decline in revenue, consequently leading to a drop in users.
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
