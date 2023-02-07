ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lady Spartans make quick work of Oak Hill

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – After two postponements, the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans finally got their date on the court with the Oak Hill Lady Red Devils on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Spartan gym in Fairlea.

After a sluggish start that visually frustrated head coach Jim Justice, the Spartans settled in and cruised to a much-needed, easy 73-36 victory.

Kennedy Stewart hit an early 3 to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead, then Taysia Gray answered for the Red Devils. The game then went into stall mode as neither team looked comfortable or motivated. Justice took out all five starters and inserted five new players, including a couple who have not seen much varsity action this season, and apparently, that is what East needed.

Down 6-3 and without a field goal in nearly four minutes, little-used Annie Whited hit a foul line jumper for the Spartans. Mackenna McClure then knocked in a triple a couple possessions later and the first quarter ended in an 8-8 tie.

It was all Spartans after that.

Caroline Dotson and Ryan White hit back-to-back 3s, Cadence Stewart made a running layup and Hannah Fuller hit a 12-foot jumper. Just like that, the Spartans had taken control with an 18-8 lead and a 10-0 run. McClure got two corner 3s later in the quarter, and Dotson continued to stay hot with one of her own, and East (10-6) took a 31-14 lead into halftime.

Fuller started the second half with a bucket as the freshman continues to grow every game and has become a nice asset for coach Justice underneath. Another 10-0 run fueled by long distance shots from Dotson and White made it 48-16 Spartans about four minutes into the half.

Oak Hill (2-15) got strong play from Ali Williams in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, but East just continued to roll. Liz Wooding scored 5 straight points late in the fourth as the Spartans sealed their victory.

East had five in double figures led by C. Stewart with 14 points. McClure, the player of the game got 13. K. Stewart, Fuller and Dotson all had 10.

The Spartans travel to James Monroe on Tuesday night, Feb. 7

Stats courtesy of 93.3, WKCJ.

OH: 8 6 10 12

GE: 8 23 25 17

The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

