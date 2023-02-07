SCIENCE FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: State Water Contractors Issue Request for Proposals, $3 Million in Funding Available for Science Projects

PUBLIC MEETING: Draft Funding Recommendation Water Desalination Grant Program – Proposition 1 Grants Continuous Application from 10am to 11am. DWR’s Water Desalination Grant Program has completed review of the grant applications submitted to the Continuous Application Process (CAP). This fifth group of applications recommended for funding is referred to as CAP5. Funding will be awarded to one construction project and two design pilot projects. DWR staff will conduct an online public meeting and accept public comments. Click here to view selected projects and the meeting link.

