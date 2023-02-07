Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois coach Brad Underwood explains absence of RJ Melendez in Rutgers win
Illinois forward RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers because of a suspension for a “violation of team rules,” head coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. It’s not immediately clear how long that suspension will last. Underwood kept...
wjbc.com
Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
Champaign bike trail closed until further notice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a Champaign bike trail is currently closed. The Champaign Park District has shut down the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail in areas located around I-72. Officials say because of the debris from the interstate bridge in that area. The district does not want anyone to enter the barricaded areas. The park […]
Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
wmay.com
Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week
There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
tourcounsel.com
Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois
Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
KWQC
Discussions on CO2 pipeline ongoing
MCCAUSLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the McCausland community are engaging in discussions about a proposed CO2 pipeline. The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement created a forum for McCausland farmers to explain the proposed CO2 pipeline that will stretch from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur, Illinois, and allow affected farmers to discuss the dangers to their property if the pipeline were installed.
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
3-year-old boy dead in Springfield from blunt force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week. EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival. Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
