Denver, CO

Broncos to interview Sean Desai for DC job today

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Fourth time’s the charm?

After making Sean Payton their new head coach, the Denver Broncos hoped to keep holdover defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on staff. Evero wanted a fresh start, though, and he opted to leave in a lateral move to become the Carolina Panthers’ new DC.

A notable fallback option was Vic Fangio, who is liked by Payton and spoke with the Broncos about being a potential replacement for Evero. Fangio, though, ultimately decided to join the Miami Dolphins instead.

Another big-name option was Brian Flores, who has head coach experience and a resume full of defensive accomplishments. Denver scheduled an interview with Flores for Tuesday, but he decided to join the Minnesota Vikings before even meeting with the Broncos.

So, who’s left?

Sean Desai is scheduled to virtually interview with the team today (Tuesday), according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Desai coached under Fangio with the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018, and he served as DC in Chicago in 2021.

Desai mostly recently coached with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 as an associate head coach/defensive assistant. Given that Evero, Fangio and Flores are no longer options, it seems fair to assume that Desai is the favorite to become Denver’s next defensive coordinator.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

