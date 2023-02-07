Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Large discount retailer opening another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChampaign, IL
Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute ResolutionJot BeatDecatur, IL
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Related
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Effingham woman charged with cruelty to animals after online video prompts outrage
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Effingham woman was charged with animal cruelty following an anonymous report to police regarding a video online showing the killing of a companion animal. According to Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens, his department received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. regarding a video posted to Facebook […]
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Champaign bike trail closed until further notice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a Champaign bike trail is currently closed. The Champaign Park District has shut down the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail in areas located around I-72. Officials say because of the debris from the interstate bridge in that area. The district does not want anyone to enter the barricaded areas. The park […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Coroner identifies man killed in Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of […]
WAND TV
Macon County couple working to open winery after victory over prohibition
(WAND) — A South Wheatland Township couple is making history. After being told they could not open a winery on their property, because their town was dry, the Butlers got the issue on November's ballot and won. "It was a lot of work and the support we got from...
Comments / 0