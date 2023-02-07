ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Matt McMahon applauds LSU's growth after close loss to No. 3 Alabama

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO8YN_0kfScURq00

Things have gone off the rails for the LSU Tigers in conference play. After a 10-point loss to No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, the Tigers have a conference record of 1-9, and they have lost 10 straight games.

Chalk it up to growing pains, I guess — having a brand new coach that had to recruit a brand new team. That is not a formula for success in one of the best basketball conferences in the country.

Even though the Tigers have lost 10 straight, coach Matt McMahon has been seeing some growth at practice. The guys are putting in the work to get better, it’s only a matter of time before they get there, he said after the loss.

“As I look to the last 10 days from practice habits, from preparation, from on-court performance? There has been improvement. And that’ll give us a chance if we’ll stay the course and keep working to get better in those areas,” McMahon said. “That has to be the mindset moving forward but it doesn’t happen overnight. But I think we’ve made improvements in some areas.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and this team won’t be either.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Coach and Player, Father and Son: OHS’s Speakmans

OPELIKA — The bond between a father and his son is one of the closest relationships many people will ever have. A father coaching his son in sports creates some of the best memories within those relationships. Opelika High School head football coach Erik Speakman and his son Bryce have gotten to enjoy making those memories at the high school level. With Bryce signing to play baseball at Gadsden State, it is safe to say that Speakman is one proud dad.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Taco Casa leaders hope to expand across Alabama

Taco Casa, the beloved Tuscaloosa based, Mexican quick service restaurant, is looking for individuals who are passionate about food and entrepreneurship to join the franchise family in the Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile metropolitan areas. With more than 45 years of experience serving mouth-watering tacos, burritos, and more, Taco Casa has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
MONTGOMERY, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
WTVM

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
AL.com

New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves

Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy