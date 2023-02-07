ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
MONTEREY, CA
CBS Sports

Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix

A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE

