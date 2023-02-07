Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)
Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Nevada prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives
A Nevada prosecutor has said a former "Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls was grooming young children to replace his older wives when he was arrested in January.
Bowhunting Influencers Fined $133K In “Largest Poaching Case In Nebraska History”
A couple of controversial bowhunting influencers, who are known for showing off their hunting trophies to their thousands of followers on social media, have been fined $133,000 for allegedly taking part in trafficking animals in Nebraska. According to KVPI, the two were sentenced last week in federal court in Omaha,...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBC Sports
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track
Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Trackhouse Racing discusses big rumors of switching from Chevrolet to Toyota
Trackhouse Racing has been rumored to switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in the future. Find out what the team had to say about the rumors!
CBS Sports
Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix
A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
Two PGA Tour golfers defecting to LIV Golf in time for season-opening tournament in Mexico
Sebastian Munoz told Colombian El Tiempo that he was joining LIV Golf, along with Chilean Mito Pereira, giving the league an all-South American team.
KOAT 7
Breaking Barriers: New Mexicans among all-female flyover at the Super Bowl
A fleet of Navy pilots stationed in Arizona will be making history this weekend as they prepare to become the first all-female flight crew to perform a flyover at the Super Bowl. Navy Lt. Caitlin Perkowski and Petty Officer First Class Caitlin Hillygus are among the crew participating in the...
'Yellowstone' Star Forrie J. Smith to Play Retired Bull Rider in 'Ride,' Filmed in Nashville
There's a new cowboy pic in town and its lined up a stellar cast of veteran western actors. Yellowstone's Forrie J. Smith, known for playing old-timer ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the hit Paramount series, has boarded Ride, an upcoming crime drama set in the world of amateur rodeo. Billed...
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Thrillist
You Can Snag a Roundtrip Flight to Florida for as Low as $72 Right Now
Thanks to Punxsutawney Phil and AccuWeather, those of us in colder parts of the country already know that warm weather is still a faraway reality, but we now have the perfect excuse to spend the last weeks of winter surrounded by palm trees and high temperatures. The Points Guy and...
msn.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
Brittney Griner makes second public appearance since release from Russian prison
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole. Last...
