Berkeley Springs, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

skisoutheast.com

THE LITTLE PARK THAT COULD

Hello everyone – Story & Photos by Joe Stevens. There is a saying in the ski industry that goes something like this, “If you want to make a little bit of money in the ski industry, start with a lot” or something like that as I remember. If you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new ski area started in this neck of the woods since Whitetail Ski Resort in southern Pennsylvania in the early 90’s.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
visitshenandoah.org

Jefferson County – Where Almost Heaven Begins

Welcome to Jefferson County, West Virginia. We invite you to discover our quaint towns, steeped with history and our stunning outdoors rich with recreational opportunities. Famous for John Brown’s historic raid and our deep ties to the Washington family, Harpers Ferry, Shepherdstown and Charles Town celebrate our past while still being contemporary and sophisticated communities. Each town offers fabulous local dining, boutique shopping and comfortable lodging.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
royalexaminer.com

Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City

The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
STEPHENS CITY, VA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA

Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
fox5dc.com

Hagerstown appoints first Black mayor in unanimous vote

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Hagerstown has appointed its first Black mayor after a unanimous vote on Tuesday night. First-term Councilmember Tekesha Martinez has been selected as the new Mayor of Hagerstown in a 4-0 vote by the City Council. Martinez was elected in November 2020 to the City...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating

LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
THURMONT, MD
tourcounsel.com

Country Club Mall | Shopping mall in LaVale, Maryland

Country Club Mall is a shopping mall located in LaVale, Maryland, a suburb of Cumberland, Maryland in Allegany County, Maryland. The mall has sixty retail units, as well as seven vendor stands on the main concourse. Located in the Country Club Mall is the Country Club Mall 8 Cinemas, the largest movie theater in Allegany County.
LA VALE, MD
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE

