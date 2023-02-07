ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research project explores impact of giving engineering students more freedom in the lab

A team from The University of New Mexico will lead a new National Science Foundation-funded research project to examine the issue of agency — the power to make one’s own decisions — when it comes to the ability for chemical engineering students to have more flexibility in designing and developing laboratory experiments for class.
UNM-Taos traffic, parking, safety improvements underway

Signaling the beginning of a safer, more accessible, and even more beautiful Klauer campus, the groundbreaking for Phase 1 of infrastructure upgrades recently took place at UNM-Taos. A UNM-Taos project has been funded to create a new Klauer campus entrance from County Road 110. It will start just past the...
