digitalspy.com
You's Penn Badgley addresses Fantastic Four casting rumours
Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in the fourth season of Netflix's You, but some fans are already speculating about his next big role. As Marvel Studios begins production on their highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, there's been some rumours floating around that Badgley is one of the frontrunners to play Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.
digitalspy.com
Loki's Wunmi Mosaku opens up about the difference filming season 2
Loki actress Wunmi Mosaku found shooting season 2 way more nerve-wracking than first time round. Returning as the TVA's Hunter B-15 alongside Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster and Owen Wilson's agent Mobius M. Mobius, she exclusively caught up with Digital Spy while promoting her new movie Alice, Darling. Naturally, we brought...
digitalspy.com
You boss reveals what stopped Wednesday's Jenna Ortega from returning in season 4
Netflix's You is back for its fourth season and, this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the one being stalked. When this detail was revealed in the trailer, we had our own theory suggesting that it could be Jenna Ortega's character Ellie Alves, back for revenge for the death of her sister Delilah in season two.
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston describes taking "mean characters" home
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has described taking "mean characters" home after a day filming and how to avoid it. Cranston is best known for his portrayal of Walter White, the chemistry teacher turned drug lord in the hit series between 2008 and 2013. Speaking of playing "mean" characters, Cranston...
digitalspy.com
You season 4's attempts to redeem Joe Goldberg just don't work
You season 4 spoilers follow – but only mild ones for part 1 (and you can read all about what to expect in part 2 here). We have a complicated relationship with Joe Goldberg and his serial-killer cap. Whether Netflix's hit show is a love or hate watch for...
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com
Abbott Elementary stars join Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams will be lending their voices for the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special. According to Deadline, the on-screen love interests play DC superheroes Hawkman and Hawkgirl, and in a brief cameo, talk about how the two fell in love in the upcoming special titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.
digitalspy.com
Vin Diesel compares Fast & Furious series to Lord of the Rings
Vin Diesel has compared the Fast & Furious movies to Lord of the Rings. The star is currently gearing up for the tenth movie in the action franchise, Fast X, which will form the first chapter of a two-part finale. Speaking to Variety about what has gotten harder about doing...
digitalspy.com
You boss talks the show's future after 'ending Joe's arc'
You showrunner Sera Gamble has opened up about the future of the show after 'ending Joe's arc'. Speaking to Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg for The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast, Gamble said that she would like to end serial killer Joe's arc with some form of justice IF he dies or leaves the show.
digitalspy.com
Brookside creator Phil Redmond reveals why he was initially against the show's streaming repeats
Brookside creator Phil Redmond wasn't keen on the idea of his soap hitting streaming platform STV Player when the idea was first considered. Stretching to over 2,900 episodes in total (airing between 1982 and 2003), Liverpool-set Brookside became available to watch once again earlier this month, much to the delight of fans clearly, as it broke records.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Loki star Owen Wilson's new comedy movie
Loki star Owen Wilson's new comedy movie Paint has released its first trailer. The new film, from writer and director Brit McAdams, stars Wilson as Bob Ross lookalike Carl Nargle, a public television painter. A press release for the movie reads: "Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public television...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Peter Gunn calls for new Brian romance
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Love could soon be in the air for Brian Packham, if Corrie actor Peter Gunn gets his way. On the soap since April 2010, the owner of The Kabin was most recently in a relationship with Cathy Matthews up until her exit last year. Asked by...
digitalspy.com
First look at Stranger Things star's new movie Marmalade
Stranger Things actor Joe Keery's newest project Marmalade has released its first image. Marmalade is a crime romance that sees Keery's character Baron fall in love with a girl named Marmalade, played by Valley Girl's Camila Morrone, and plan a Bonnie and Clyde-style bank heist in order to take care of his sick mother and give themselves a decent life.
digitalspy.com
Neil Patrick Harris's Uncoupled saved from cancellation after Netflix axing
Neil Patrick Harris’s show Uncoupled has been through quite a journey. The show was cancelled by Netflix last month after just one season. But there is good news for fans of the show because Uncoupled has now been saved from cancellation by Showtime. According to Deadline, Showtime has stepped...
digitalspy.com
Donald Glover's horror series with The Deuce's Dominique Fishback unveils creepy trailer
Donald Glover's newest TV series, the horror title Swarm, has dropped a teaser trailer, and what it lacks in terms of plot details, it more than makes up for in creepiness. Dominique Fishback, known for The Deuce, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, stars as Dre, a young woman with an unhealthy obsession with a pop star.
digitalspy.com
The Flash trailer release date confirmed as new poster is released
The Flash looks like it is finally on track to release in cinemas after numerous delays and controversies, because we now have a new poster as well as a release date for a brand new trailer. Warner Brothers announced on their social media accounts that the movie's trailer will be...
digitalspy.com
The Summer I Turned Pretty star lands major role in new Mean Girls movie
Mean Girls is getting a new movie; one based on the musical that's based on the original movie. Some cast members for the adaptation have already been announced, and now some more names have been revealed by Deadline. Those names are: The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, Love, Victor's...
digitalspy.com
Orlando Bloom lands next lead role in thriller
Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom has been cast in new psychological boxing thriller The Cut. Bloom is set to play an ex-professional boxer who is brought out of retirement to win back his championship title. To get there, he goes through a gruelling and unsanctioned weight-cut program with a coach...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Elvis show adds Matthew McConaughey
Netflix's new animated show Agent Elvis, which reimagines Elvis Presley as a spy, has added Matthew McConaughey to its voice cast as the the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Revealing the casting with a recently released trailer, Netflix confirmed that McConaughey will provide the voice of secret agent Elvis. "Elvis...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals more on Juliet and Peri's reunion
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has opened up about Juliet and Peri’s reunion on the soap. For context, Juliet Nightingale plans to make a grand romantic gesture of love for her ex fianceé Peri Lomax in a bid to win her back. The pair have been struggling with their...
