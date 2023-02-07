Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 10
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 4:21 p.m. police took a report on a domestic. At 5:19 p.m. fire units responded to the 100 block of Carson for a report of a structure fire. At 9:48 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 1800 block of...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
KRMG
Body pulled from east Tulsa creek
A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Pryor Works To Bring Locally Grown Grocery Store To Downtown
There are plans to bring a new grocery store to downtown Pryor that would feature locally-grown produce. The mayor said it represents a major investment in the community. In Pryor, there's a renewed interest in revitalizing a once-vibrant downtown. "I would look at other downtowns and think why can't we...
KTUL
Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall
The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
KRMG
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies In Two Vehicle Collision
A Bartlesville man has died after a fatality accident Thursday afternoon. The OHP says the collision took place around 2:30 pm on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, just over a mile southwest of Bartlesville. A 2022 Kenworth driven by 41-year-old Brent Gregory, of Olathe, was traveling south on...
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
