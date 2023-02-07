ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Feb. 2-9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 10

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 4:21 p.m. police took a report on a domestic. At 5:19 p.m. fire units responded to the 100 block of Carson for a report of a structure fire. At 9:48 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 1800 block of...
BLACKWELL, OK
news9.com

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
TULSA, OK
Joel Eisenberg

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Looper

What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?

Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Man Dies In Two Vehicle Collision

A Bartlesville man has died after a fatality accident Thursday afternoon. The OHP says the collision took place around 2:30 pm on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, just over a mile southwest of Bartlesville. A 2022 Kenworth driven by 41-year-old Brent Gregory, of Olathe, was traveling south on...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

