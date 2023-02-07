Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Notre Dame’s ‘Twin Towers’ leading Irish to late-season success
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Notre Dame basketball stumbled out of the gates this season. Without Iowa recruit Cooper Koch due to injury, the Irish dropped some early season games but since his return, they’ve really bounced back. And his coupling with fellow junior forward Eoin Dillon has PND getting better each and every week.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Team Will Play At Wrigley Field In 2023
Normally when college football teams travel to play against Northwestern University they end up at Ryan Field, in Evanston, Illinois. Evanston is about 20 miles north of Chicago. In the 2023 college football season, the Hawkeyes are headed to the north side of Chicago to play a game at Wrigley Field.
Geneseo girls basketball have another successful season
“For the fourth consecutive season, Geneseo girls basketball has clinched at least a share of the Western Big Six title. It’s the strong connections built that has produced wins. All the groups that have been here have just worked and even at the beginning of the season if it didn’t flow as well as we […]
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Thursday - February 9, 2023
(25 News Now) - It was a special senior night for Peoria High girls basketball on Thursday as Lions star senior Denali Craig-Edwards and her dad, head coach Meechie Edwards, and mom, assistant coach Kelly Craig-Edwards, celebrated senior day and a 71-19 win over Bloomington to cap off an undefeated Big 12 season and conference title. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame topped Peoria Manual 76-13. In small schools action, Class 2A No. 6 Fieldcrest beat Princeton 83-39 while Bloomington Central Catholic got a 66-47 win over Eureka.
SBLive Illinois high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): Hersey, Loyola jump into Top 10
Hersey and Montini move into the top 10, while Mother McAuley enters into the rankings after winning the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red Tournament. SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 21 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 10 | JAN. 17 | JAN. 25 | JAN. ...
Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Football Recruiting Board
In our Class of 2024 Recruiting Board for the Iowa Hawkeyes, we break down all their top targets and the chances of landing them coming Signing Day.
Cancer Stretches Back in Iowa Hoops History
Hawkeyes Lost Hugh Leffingwell to Disease During 1950s
Comments / 0