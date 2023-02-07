Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
tourcounsel.com
The GMRENCEN Detroit | Shopping center in Michigan
The Renaissance Center (also known as the GM Renaissance Center and nicknamed the RenCen) is a group of seven connected skyscrapers in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, United States. The Renaissance Center complex is on the Detroit International Riverfront and is owned and used by General Motors as its world headquarters. The central tower has been the tallest building in Michigan since it was erected in 1977.
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor City
In the case of buildings, through demolition. They may live on in stories or photos; slowly but surely though, their memory fades. Out of sight - out of mind. That's what makes what remains of the Fine Arts Building so unique.
Trenton's Riverside Hospital falls to the wrecking ball
When the wrecking ball smashed into the remains of what used to be the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital this week, Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa shouted with delight. “Seeing the pictures of the exterior demolition on Wednesday was one of my proudest and happiest days as mayor here,” Rzeppa said in an email to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been a blighted structure in an otherwise beautiful part of town with so much potential. Our residents have deserved better and we’re happy that that relief is finally coming.”
bridgedetroit.com
District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.
Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
michiganradio.org
Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession
A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
tourcounsel.com
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan
Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?
The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 2 suspects who stole Chevy Silverado near Baker’s Keyboard Lounge
DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects who stole a Chevy Silverado truck in Detroit. According to Detroit police, two suspects parked in front of a 2004 Chevy Silverado on the 20500 block of Livernois and stole a truck on Jan. 20 between 11:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
