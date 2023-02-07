Read full article on original website
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach
If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Adam Levine Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Behati Prinsloo: Details on the Newborn
Growing family! Behati Prinsloo has given birth to baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine. The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, January 30, according to reports by People. In addition to the family’s latest bundle of joy, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4. The model...
'The Voice' Fans Beg Blake Shelton to Be Careful After Watching His "Wild" Instagram Video
Blake Shelton is taking things easy ahead of The Voice season 23, but what he's doing in his free time has a few fans concerned. Ahead of the country singer's final season on the NBC series, he headed back home to his Oklahoma farm just outside of Tishomingo. Amid a surprise snowfall in late January, Blake chose to do something else other than stay inside. Dressed in warm gear, the "God's Country" vocalist hopped on his red tractor and did a little bit of work on his land.
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
What Happened to Randy Jackson After ‘American Idol’? Health Battle, Weight Loss Update
Long before he joined the judging panel of American Idol in 2002, Randy Jackson had already established himself as a producer, artist and record executive. The Journey bassist has been pretty open about his health battle while navigating a career in Hollywood over the years. Scroll for details on what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Gisele Bündchen Set to Break Silence on Tom Brady Divorce in Upcoming Interview
Gisele Bündchen is reportedly set to speak out about her divorce from Tom Brady. Page Six reported that Bündchen will discuss her split from the athlete in an interview with Vanity Fair. If true, it would serve as the first time that she's spoken out about the topic since the pair announced the news in late 2022.
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Kelly Clarkson Sings Chris Stapleton’s ‘You Should Probably Leave,’ And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO
Kelly Clarkson is a legend in the music industry and, most recently, the star has added daytime talk show host to... The post Kelly Clarkson Sings Chris Stapleton’s ‘You Should Probably Leave,’ And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it...
Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat
As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
