msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
OK! Magazine

Inside Todd & Julie Chrisley's 'Emotional' Final Moments Before Prison: 'This Is So Hard On All Of Them'

Todd and Julie Chrisley savored their last moments of freedom. Before surrendering to their respective prisons on Tuesday, January 17, for a combined 19 years of incarceration, the married couple stayed close to their children, family and friends. “Todd and Julie spent all yesterday with their family, and it was an extremely emotional time. There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” an insider close to the Chrisley Knows Best stars revealed. JULIE CHRISLEY'S FIRST MEAL BEHIND BARS REVEALED AS REALITY STAR BEGINS 7-YEAR...
RadarOnline

'They Are In A Panic': Todd & Julie Chrisley's Luxury-Loving Kids Considering Tell-All Offers As 'New Reality Is Setting In'

With their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, behind bars for fraud, sources say their oldest kids, Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, are allegedly panicking about how to keep their luxury-loving family afloat, RadarOnline.com has learned.Todd and Julie are serving 12 and 7 years, respectively, in separate federal prisons, while their children are considering a dishy tell-all in a desperate attempt to raise some cash."TV bosses and book publishers are making offers," an insider said. The offers aren't lowballing either, with the source claiming, "We're talking millions of dollars."While Savannah and Chase — along with Todd's oldest from his first marriage:...
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Receives First Visit In Prison From Daughter Lindsie & Nanny Faye After Beginning 12 Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley did not have to miss his family for too long after checking in at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch received a visit from his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, and his mother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley. at the Florida jail over the weekend after beginning his twelve year sentence on Tuesday, January 17. During the Wednesday, January 25, episode of the 33-year-old's "The Southern Tea" podcast, Lindsie revealed she and her grandmother made the trip to the sunshine state together and joked that she had to take the wheel after only two hours due to...
realitytitbit.com

Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle

Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Attorney Believes The 'Innocent' Couple Will Get A Retrial: 'They're Going To Fight'

Though Todd and Julie Chrisley each began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17, their attorney, Alex Little, thinks they still have a good chance of getting a retrial.As OK! reported, the spouses were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to a seven-year sentence for Julie, 50, and a twelve-year stint for her husband, 53. However, Little claimed several errors were made in court."The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," the attorney stated in a new interview, nothing they believe some docs were "unlawfully" seized. "This...
realitytitbit.com

Todd Chrisley pays tribute to aunt on life support who he ‘loves dearly’

Todd Chrisley paid tribute to his Aunt Jane on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022, a sentence they began serving on January 17, 2023. The Chrisleys rose to fame on USA...
Page Six

Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing

Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
realitytitbit.com

Todd Chrisley may be in prison but won’t duck Chase’s questions for new podcast

Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence on January 17, 2023 but not before he recorded a “tell-all interview” with his son Chase. In the Chrisley Confessions podcast, recorded before Todd reported to prison, Todd claimed he was only granting one interview and that would be to his son, who is as “capable as any talk show host.”
New York Post

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story

When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
