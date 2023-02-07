Read full article on original website
Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Andy Farrell says Ireland players, fans ready for France | Warren Gatland 'wary' of Finn Russell | 'England need progress'
Farrell hopes for Ireland crowd inspiration vs unchanged France. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider. Farrell's men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France...
Why England can win the T20 World Cup: Form, Bazball, Sophie Ecclestone, the Sciver-Brunts and young stars
The Australia Women's cricket team are like that big boss in a video game. If you defeat them, glory should be yours, but you need to be at your very best to do so. India are the only side to inflict defeat on the Southern...
County Championship tweaked for 2023 with fewer points for draws and two rounds played with Kookaburra ball
Fewer points will be awarded for draws in the County Championship in 2023 in order to encourage the sort of attacking cricket that has revolutionised England's Test match team. Sides will earn five points from draws this year, down from eight, while the system of batting bonus points has also...
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
New Zealand vs England: Ollie Robinson gives the thumbs down to pink-ball cricket
England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to "gimmicky" pink ball cricket. The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in...
Steve Borthwick: Win a 'positive step forward' as England rebuild but Ireland and France 'years ahead'
A first half dominated by England's pack and their driving maul, with Jack Willis, Ollie Chessum, and Jamie George all diving over from short range, laid the foundations for the hosts' afternoon at Twickenham as they went in at the break with a strong 19-0 lead. Six Nations standings |...
Women's T20 World Cup: England beat West Indies in opening game as batters and Sophie Ecclestone impress
England batted with the aggression they had promised as they began their bid for a first T20 World Cup title since 2009 with a rampant seven-wicket win over 2016 champions West Indies. Sophie Ecclestone's 3-23 helped England limit West Indies to 135-7 in Paarl, while Sophia Dunkley (34 off 18)...
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
Emir of Qatar wants to own both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as separate entities - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers... The strategy of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to try to purchase Manchester United while also owning Paris Saint-Germain will be to demonstrate to UEFA that each club will be controlled by a separate entity. Transfer...
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'
England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
Max Wober exclusive: Leeds defender on his move to Elland Road, darts at Ally Pally and being a leader
As Max Wober sits down with Sky Sports for his pre-Manchester United interview, he's barely had 12 hours to recover from Leeds' pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Life is non-stop for the 25-year-old centre-back now he's in the Premier League following his £11m move from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January. After this, he is taking his parents to the airport before turning his attention to Sunday when Leeds face United again, but this time at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing
Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer. "We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion hopes for Williams F1 'reward' after rookie Indy NXT season in 2023
Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is moving on from the all-female series - which has an uncertain future - for 2023, switching to the IndyCar feeder series where she will compete against male drivers. Chadwick told Sky Sports News she expects "a big challenge" and "a lot of learning in...
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby
Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL
Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.
Man Utd Women: Why Leah Galton is underrated star as Marc Skinner calls her 'one of the world's best wingers'
There are plenty of stars in the Women's Super League who are recognisable to football fans around the world. Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo – just to name a few – often take the headlines. But like in any football team or league, there are...
Rugby Australia to give women's team part-time centralised contracts in move towards fully professional programme
Rugby Australia announced that more than A$2 million of additional funding is to be injected into the sport for the coming campaign with up to 35 players to be centrally contracted. "Australia hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2029 presents us with a great target for women's rugby," said...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Robert Sanchez howler costs dominant visitors as PGMOL apologises for VAR mistake
Robert Sanchez's second-half gaffe and a VAR error cost Brighton a deserved win at Crystal Palace as the Seagulls' winless run against their rivals extended to a seventh match. Brighton arrived at Selhurst Park intent on maintaining their unlikely challenge for the Champions League places, and should have left with...
Women's T20 World Cup: Ireland coach Ed Joyce backs 'fearless underdogs' in youthful squad
Ireland's eyes are most definitely smiling as they return to the global stage for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, buoyed by an impressive victory over reigning champions Australia in their final warm-up match. That result will have sent out a warning to not only their opening group...
