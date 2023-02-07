ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Andy Farrell says Ireland players, fans ready for France | Warren Gatland 'wary' of Finn Russell | 'England need progress'

Farrell hopes for Ireland crowd inspiration vs unchanged France. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider. Farrell's men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France...
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
New Zealand vs England: Ollie Robinson gives the thumbs down to pink-ball cricket

England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to "gimmicky" pink ball cricket. The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in...
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'

England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
Max Wober exclusive: Leeds defender on his move to Elland Road, darts at Ally Pally and being a leader

As Max Wober sits down with Sky Sports for his pre-Manchester United interview, he's barely had 12 hours to recover from Leeds' pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Life is non-stop for the 25-year-old centre-back now he's in the Premier League following his £11m move from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January. After this, he is taking his parents to the airport before turning his attention to Sunday when Leeds face United again, but this time at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing

Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer. "We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby

Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.

