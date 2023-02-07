Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
Big economic impact expected for Gem Show's big weekend
The most recent study in 2019 by FMR Associates estimates the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings in $131 million in direct economic impact to the Tucson region.
Tucson homeless encampments dispute
Three organizations in Tucson have sued the city alleging, they planned a homeless encampment sweep ahead of the gem show.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.
TPD investigating hit-and-run near 22nd and Kolb
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital. Officers say on February 11, 2023, around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run.
KOLD-TV
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
KOLD-TV
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
Fire breaks out at community farm
A fire broke out at a Tucson community farm and non-profit on Ellington Place in Midtown late Wednesday night.
Tucson Medical Center holds 11th annual Mega Raffle
The Tucson Medical Center is holding its 11th annual Mega Raffle to help support its own patient programs.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
Northwest Medical Center Houghton closes birthing center after opening in June
On Monday, Feb. 13, the Northwest Medical Center Houghton will close its OBGYN center after opening June 2022.
DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday
A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.
