Oro Valley, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health

The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be

A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
TUCSON, AZ

