Temple, TX

KCEN

Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
B106

These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas

No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

City of Temple to host Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announces it will be hosting the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a couple years of cancellations due to Covid-19 and a lack of planning, the popular airshow is set to make it's return in 2023.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
WACO, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the department, Neveah Norwood was last seen on Feb. 8. A last known location has not been provided at this time. Norwood is described as five feet, four inches tall, 145...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
TEMPLE, TX

