Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KWTX
‘I love speaking life into people’: Pastor Wayne Lott on genuinely connecting with people
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a white church on the southbound side of Interstate-35 in Troy where the in-person congregation is small but welcoming. Pastor Wayne Lott believes folk are looking for authentic people. He said it’s his realness that helps connect him with others, not only within his church walls, but outside and online.
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas
No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
City of Temple to host Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announces it will be hosting the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a couple years of cancellations due to Covid-19 and a lack of planning, the popular airshow is set to make it's return in 2023.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
Carolyn Thomas, Texan domestic violence survivor, has 27th reconstructive surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — Back in November, KVUE introduced you to a remarkable woman named Carolyn Thomas. In her 20s, Thomas was living in Waco, in a long-term on-again, off-again abusive relationship. In 2003, Thomas' boyfriend shot her at point-blank range, shattering 80% of her face. During this event, her...
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
fox44news.com
Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
Afro-Latin cuisine reaching Central Texans this Black History Month
In a recent Pew Survey, only 18 percent of Afro-Latinos said they were Black compared to the 39 percent who said they identify as White.
Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside
Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.
KWTX
One wounded in early morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
Temple Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the department, Neveah Norwood was last seen on Feb. 8. A last known location has not been provided at this time. Norwood is described as five feet, four inches tall, 145...
Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz
TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
Comments / 0