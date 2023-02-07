Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Fast X's First Trailer Features Cars, Crashes, and a Vengeful Jason Momoa
Dominic Toretto isn’t the only person who has family. Sometimes, the people he kills have family too, and sometimes, those people get very pissed and try to kill him and everyone he loves. In Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, that character is played...
Gizmodo
Disney's Kiff Looks Chaotically Charming in Its First Trailer
There’s a new animated series coming to Disney platforms and it looks delightfully fantastical, filled with furry friends and madcap hilarity. Kiff follows the the titular optimistic squirrel and her bestie Barry the bunny on comedic adventures through their eccentric magical community. The series stars Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Kiff and H. Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) as Barry, who navigate life together as spunky misfits in the series from creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.
Gizmodo
Voice Actors are Having Their Voices Stolen by AI
Towards the end of 2022, there was a big boom in AI-generated art on social media and artist-friendly sites such as ArtStation. Though human artists have been quite vocal about how art generators are copying art that already exists from real creators, AI art is gradually becoming a part of that community and other parts of various entertainment industries such as books or music. And now a similar problem is arising in the voice acting space.
Gizmodo
Microscopic Marvel Heroes and Towering Tyrannosaurs Lead This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy and collectibles news. This week, McFarlane Toys brings us a professor of Egyptology convinced they’re King Tutankhamun, the stars of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania get miniaturized yet again, and a Jurassic World T.rex has already embraced the technologies of the modern world. Check it out!
Gizmodo
It's a Jungle Out There in the New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Spot
Paramount’s Transformers films got a much-needed shot in the arm with 2018’s Bumblebee that allowed the studio to quietly reboot the otherwise maligned long-running franchise. For a series now 15 years old, some kind of shakeup has been needed for a while now, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks to offer that in the form of time-traveling robots that can shapeshift into organic, prehistoric animals.
Gizmodo
Swarm's Creepy First TrailerMakes Fandom the Killer
Stories about fans being overly devoted towards a particular group or person and taking things too far have existed in popular culture for years. At their best, these tales provide an interesting look to how warped fan culture has become over the decades. And even when they don’t really work or come across as overly mean spirited, you can see the moments where it could’ve worked more effectively if everything were in a better order.
Gizmodo
HBO Cancels Sci-Fi Comedy Series Avenue 5 After Two Seasons
Back in 2020, HBO premiered its comedy series Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. Starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, the show about a luxury spaceship knocked off course during a routine cruise event has had a long gap between that debut season and its second outing, the latter of which hit back in October 2022.
Gizmodo
The Flash's First Trailer Stars Barrys, Batmen, and Supergirl, Oh My
The Dark Knights return! The trailer banks on not one but two Batman heroes with Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck featured prominently in the first epic trailer for The Flash. We can’t fully deal with this and it looks like double Barry time, too. Almost 10 years in the...
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What is Your MCU Underdog?
Come next week, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania will be out in theaters and presumably bring the adventures of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang to some kind of close, at least until those Avengers sequels in two years. There’ve been a lot of sub-franchises within the MCU, but Ant-Man’s always...
Gizmodo
The Justice League x RWBY Movie Takes DC Heroes a-Hunting
Getting mysteriously transported to the monster-filled world of Remnant is basically a Tuesday for the Justice League. But getting mysteriously transported to a monster-filled world and somehow waking up as amnesiac teens? Yeah, even for the Justice League, that’s a bit more unusual. And that’s exactly the premise of...
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons Knows a Thing or Two About Game Nights
Although slated to air during the Super Bowl this weekend, a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been released early, showing a few more snippets of the high-stakes, slightly goofy action that people have come to know and love in their own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.
