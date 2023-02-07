ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPEL 96.5

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

2023 Patty in the Parc Music Lineup Revealed

Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is returning in a few short weeks. Patty in the Parc will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Consolidated Shares Mardi Gras Safety Tips and Rules to Help Us Enjoy the Parades

Mardi Gras 2023 is pretty much in full swing and this weekend there are lots of great parades and other festivities across Acadiana. In Lafayette Parish, things get cranked up tonight with the Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade followed by the Carencro Parade on Saturday at 10:00 am, Krewe des Chiens at 12:00 pm in downtown Lafayette and the Rio Parade at 6:30 pm in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Food Truck Friday Returns to Moncus Park March 3, 2023

"Food Truck Friday" presented by Home Bank is returning to Moncus Park in March 2023!. "Food Truck Friday" is set to make its deliciously triumphant return to Moncus Park beginning March 3, 2023. The event, presented by Home Bank, will happen every Friday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades

The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Meet Sammy, Leslie and Krinky Three New Additions to the Zoosiana Family

Zoosiana is celebrating the arrival of two new zebras and three new camels. Now, Zoosiana is more exciting than ever with these new additions to its animal family. Zoosiana in Broussard recently made national headlines over the 12 squirrel monkeys that were stolen from their cages. The man believed to be responsible for the theft has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. The monkeys however have not been found.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

