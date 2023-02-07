Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
