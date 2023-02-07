Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
ewrestlingnews.com
New UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Dates In Las Vegas & Los Angeles
WWE has announced some additional stops for its popular UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA ahead of WrestleMania 39. The show featuring The Undertaker will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Two dark matches took place after the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification match while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings
Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Kickoff Show (Video)
MJF isn’t a fan of snitches. Earlier this week, it was reported that fans allegedly called the Nassau Police Department following the AEW World Champion’s promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth wrote,. “If I get one more call from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Ronda Rousey Returns, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
On February 10, 2023, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE TV on SmackDown, helping Shayna Baszler attack Natalya. Natalya had been trying to goad Baszler into a confrontation by calling her a knockoff version of Rousey. Upon Ronda’s arrival, she feigned a confrontation with Baszler before both attacked Natalya.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Says It Feels Like Sarah ‘Valhalla’ Logan Never Left
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is thrilled with the return of her Riott Squad ally Sarah Logan to the promotion. After her release in April 2020, Logan made a one-off return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and would return as Valhalla full-time in November of that same year. Sitting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Praises MJF For Reminding Him Of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is considered one of the best wrestlers ever seen, having been part of the Four Horsemen and sporting a cold, merciless stare that seemed to carve straight through the camera. He was famous for being able to dissect opponents in the ring with Ole Anderson, taking them apart one body part at a time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale
WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Citrus Springs, FL: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from Citrus Springs, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. Brooks Jensen & NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk’s Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation About In-Ring Return
CM Punk’s latest post on Instagram Stories is bound to spark a lot of discussion among fans. Since the infamous incident that took place backstage following the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in September, Punk has kept a low profile, causing fans to speculate about the cryptic posts he has been making.
Comments / 0