ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther

Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings

Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back

Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bray Wyatt Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air

Two dark matches took place after the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification match while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE News – Plans For Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green’s ‘Karen’ Gimmick Praised, More

Fightful Select has presented a couple of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for several upcoming WWE events. The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in development for quite some time. According to sources, the matchup has been planned internally since November 2022. The match featuring...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
CONNECTICUT STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Praises MJF For Reminding Him Of Himself

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is considered one of the best wrestlers ever seen, having been part of the Four Horsemen and sporting a cold, merciless stare that seemed to carve straight through the camera. He was famous for being able to dissect opponents in the ring with Ole Anderson, taking them apart one body part at a time.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown News – Ronda Rousey Returns, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya

On February 10, 2023, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE TV on SmackDown, helping Shayna Baszler attack Natalya. Natalya had been trying to goad Baszler into a confrontation by calling her a knockoff version of Rousey. Upon Ronda’s arrival, she feigned a confrontation with Baszler before both attacked Natalya.
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More

Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
SEATTLE, WA
ewrestlingnews.com

IC Title Match + 2 More Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Gunther facing off against Madcap Moss. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:. Gunther vs. Madcap Moss.
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Sullivan Relates Wild Story About Haku’s Toughness

Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita is better known to wrestling fans as either Haku or Meng, but he’s probably best known for his toughness. Haku is legendary in pro wrestling circles for his tenacity. Bobby Heenan famously said that Andre the Giant feared only two men in the world: Harley Race and Haku.
ILLINOIS STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Court Bauer Talks About MLW’s Relationship With REELZ

MLW founder and president Court Bauer spoke recently to Deadline about MLW’s partnership with REELZ. MLW Underground made its debut on the network on February 7th. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. When talks began with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over...
ewrestlingnews.com

Elias Is Interested In A Symphony Of Destruction Match With Dexter Lumis

During a recent appearance on “WWE Die Woche,” WWE Superstar Elias was asked which current crop of WWE talent he’d like to work with, including his desire to face off against Dexter Lumis in a Symphony of Destruction match. He said,. “GUNTHER is one of them. Madcap...
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Says It Feels Like Sarah ‘Valhalla’ Logan Never Left

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is thrilled with the return of her Riott Squad ally Sarah Logan to the promotion. After her release in April 2020, Logan made a one-off return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and would return as Valhalla full-time in November of that same year. Sitting...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More

Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
ewrestlingnews.com

Note On Issues With AAA & AEW Following TripleMania

There are reportedly issues between AAA and AEW following FTR’s tag team title loss to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at TripleMania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the issues stem from FTR dropping the titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. AEW President Tony Khan knew about Dragon Lee’s contract negotiations with WWE, but he okayed the booking decision because he thought FTR would be losing to Dralistico and RUSH. Since RUSH is a contracted AEW talent, Khan had no issue with the booking idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy