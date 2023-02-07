Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings
Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
Bray Wyatt Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Two dark matches took place after the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification match while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Citrus Springs, FL: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from Citrus Springs, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. Brooks Jensen & NXT...
WWE News – Plans For Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green’s ‘Karen’ Gimmick Praised, More
Fightful Select has presented a couple of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for several upcoming WWE events. The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in development for quite some time. According to sources, the matchup has been planned internally since November 2022. The match featuring...
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
Arn Anderson Praises MJF For Reminding Him Of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is considered one of the best wrestlers ever seen, having been part of the Four Horsemen and sporting a cold, merciless stare that seemed to carve straight through the camera. He was famous for being able to dissect opponents in the ring with Ole Anderson, taking them apart one body part at a time.
WWE SmackDown News – Ronda Rousey Returns, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
On February 10, 2023, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE TV on SmackDown, helping Shayna Baszler attack Natalya. Natalya had been trying to goad Baszler into a confrontation by calling her a knockoff version of Rousey. Upon Ronda’s arrival, she feigned a confrontation with Baszler before both attacked Natalya.
Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More
Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
IC Title Match + 2 More Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Gunther facing off against Madcap Moss. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:. Gunther vs. Madcap Moss.
Kevin Sullivan Relates Wild Story About Haku’s Toughness
Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita is better known to wrestling fans as either Haku or Meng, but he’s probably best known for his toughness. Haku is legendary in pro wrestling circles for his tenacity. Bobby Heenan famously said that Andre the Giant feared only two men in the world: Harley Race and Haku.
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
Court Bauer Talks About MLW’s Relationship With REELZ
MLW founder and president Court Bauer spoke recently to Deadline about MLW’s partnership with REELZ. MLW Underground made its debut on the network on February 7th. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. When talks began with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over...
Elias Is Interested In A Symphony Of Destruction Match With Dexter Lumis
During a recent appearance on “WWE Die Woche,” WWE Superstar Elias was asked which current crop of WWE talent he’d like to work with, including his desire to face off against Dexter Lumis in a Symphony of Destruction match. He said,. “GUNTHER is one of them. Madcap...
Liv Morgan Says It Feels Like Sarah ‘Valhalla’ Logan Never Left
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is thrilled with the return of her Riott Squad ally Sarah Logan to the promotion. After her release in April 2020, Logan made a one-off return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and would return as Valhalla full-time in November of that same year. Sitting...
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
Note On Issues With AAA & AEW Following TripleMania
There are reportedly issues between AAA and AEW following FTR’s tag team title loss to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at TripleMania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the issues stem from FTR dropping the titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. AEW President Tony Khan knew about Dragon Lee’s contract negotiations with WWE, but he okayed the booking decision because he thought FTR would be losing to Dralistico and RUSH. Since RUSH is a contracted AEW talent, Khan had no issue with the booking idea.
