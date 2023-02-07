Read full article on original website
The Bills mandated all their non-player employees to be vaccinated. The Bills reached nearly 100% vaccination rate among non-player employees in 2021. In 2021, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula announced that they had received their covid vaccines. In June 2022, Kim, 53 years old (also healthy and fit) was hospitalized for a “medical emergency” which has now been confirmed as a stroke. Additionally, on January 6 (only 2 days after the Hamlin incident), the team announced that longtime Buffalo Bills broadcaster John Murphy, 67, suffered a stroke over the previous weekend.
Very effective, Brought to you by Pfizer
