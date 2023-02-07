ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

guest
5d ago

The Bills mandated all their non-player employees to be vaccinated.  The Bills reached nearly 100% vaccination rate among non-player employees in 2021.  In 2021, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula announced that they had received their covid vaccines.  In June 2022, Kim, 53 years old (also healthy and fit) was hospitalized for a “medical emergency” which has now been confirmed as a stroke.  Additionally, on January 6 (only 2 days after the Hamlin incident), the team announced that longtime Buffalo Bills broadcaster John Murphy, 67, suffered a stroke over the previous weekend.

Krystian
5d ago

Very effective, Brought to you by Pfizer

Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?

It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
NFL voter shares why she gave Buffalo Bills’ Denny Kellington MVP vote

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to sit one-on-one with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Monday

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will sit one-on-one with ABC News’ "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan on Monday. On January 2 Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. He was initially hospitalized at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and was later released and returned to Buffalo on January 9. Upon his return to Buffalo, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and was later released on January 11.
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
'This is Business!' Bills Poyer Gets Candid on Free Agency

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is setting the record straight on his injury-riddled, yet productive 2022 season. He is also not shying away from addressing his impending free agency. While many continue to speculate on whether the highly-decorated defensive back has played his final game in Western New York, Poyer...
Former Alabama OC Brian Daboll named NFL Coach of the Year

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been named the 2022-2023 NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the New York Giants. Daboll spent the 2017 season under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He worked with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagoaviloa and Mac Jones in the national title run the Crimson Tide made that season.
