Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizzou basketball at Tennessee: Numbers to know for Saturday's test on Rocky Top
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) are back on the road Saturday to play one of their most challenging games of the season at No. 6 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3). Kevin Fitzgerald and Perry Clark have the call on SEC Network for the 5 p.m. CT tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Here are 12 numbers to know for Saturday’s game.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU softball shuts down No. 8 Northwestern
No. 23 Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging on the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida. Laurin Krings’ dominant performance in the circle, coupled with the Tigers’ success at the plate, clinched Missouri’s 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU tennis loses Braggin' Rights in St. Louis
Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to Illinois at Vetta Sunset in Sappington on Friday, ending the Tigers three-game winning streak. The Fighting Illini won the doubles point by taking the first two matches, and the third match was unfinished. In singles, Illinois continued to cruise, as Megan Heuser defeated Emelie Schwarte...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU softball splits season-opening games
Missouri softball knew opening its season against defending national runner-up Texas would be a challenge. The No. 6 Longhorns made sure of that Friday at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. The No. 23 Tigers fell behind early and couldn't recover in an 11-1 loss. Missouri struggled...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New gymnastics studio opens in Orangeburg
A new gymnastics studio has opened in Orangeburg. Garden City Gymnastics LLC opened at 1168 Orangeburg Mall Circle near Zone Nail Spa, HW Allen Designs jewelry and Sheepgate Deliverance Ministry on the St. Matthews Road side of the mall. Recreational classes began Feb. 6. The business had a soft opening...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Christian Wesley Caldwell -- SC House of Representatives, 1876-1878
The following article will give the readers a snapshot of the life and times of one of the first Black politicians that represented Orangeburg County after the freeing of the slaves. This period and time was the beginning of freedom for the Black people who lived in our county. I...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SCSU child development center retains accreditation
South Carolina State University’s Child Development Learning Center has achieved a new five-year term of accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. “We take great pride in our Child Development Learning Center earning its reaffirmation of accreditation by NAEYC,” said Dr. William Whitaker, acting dean...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SRS Begins Dismantle and Removal Phase for Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility
AIKEN – The Savannah River Site is moving forward with the next step in preparing the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility for its future national security mission. After months of planning and preparation, the SRPPF project is proceeding with its first “hands on” work involving local trade unions to dismantle and remove equipment not suitable for the production of plutonium pits such as HVAC ducts, piping, electrical conduits, pumps, tanks and gloveboxes throughout Building 226-F located in the site’s F Area. Existing coatings also will be removed from the concrete walls, floors, and ceilings.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL: Clean audit with lingering issue in magistrate office
Bamberg County has received an unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Gary Bailey of Laurens-based accounting firm Love Bailey & Associates CPAs gave Bamberg County Council an overview of the audit during a Feb. 6 meeting. “We didn’t have any findings. As far...
Comments / 0