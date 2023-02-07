AIKEN – The Savannah River Site is moving forward with the next step in preparing the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility for its future national security mission. After months of planning and preparation, the SRPPF project is proceeding with its first “hands on” work involving local trade unions to dismantle and remove equipment not suitable for the production of plutonium pits such as HVAC ducts, piping, electrical conduits, pumps, tanks and gloveboxes throughout Building 226-F located in the site’s F Area. Existing coatings also will be removed from the concrete walls, floors, and ceilings.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO