HuffPost
32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By
A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around. A self-warming pet bed to keep your pet nice and toasty. (Reviewers with hairless cats say it’s great for keeping their naked bbs cozy and warm.) A food storage container to...
animalfair.com
Heart + Paw: The Purr-fect Place for Pet Parents Everywhere!
Attention all pet parents! Have you been searching for a place to pamper your furry friend and fulfill your entrepreneurial dreams? Look no further because Heart + Paw is the place for you! This award-winning veterinary grooming and daycare center is shaking up the pet care industry with their innovative co-ownership program, and it’s about time you jumped on board.
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Critter Fixers partners with Hill’s on the Annual End Pet Obesity Campaign
Have you heard of the Critter Fixers: Country Vets on Nat Geo Wild? How about the Hill’s Annual End Pet Obesity Campaign? Well now the Critter Fixers and Hill’s are working together to help raise awareness with pet parents about pet obesity and how to put a stop to it.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
pupvine.com
13 Reasons Why Shih Tzus Are The Worst Dogs
So, you think a Shih Tzu is the ideal small dog breed for you?. Well, think again. A Shih Tzu is definitely not the right dog for you, and here’s why. Today, I’m gonna show you the top 13 reasons why Shih Tzus are the worst dogs. Trust me, there are many more other reasons, but these would be enough to make you pick another kind of dog.
WBBJ
Pet of Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
thewildest.com
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
A sick animal is every pet parent’s worst nightmare. If your pet receives a difficult diagnosis, the last thing you should have to worry about is money. But so often, parents have to make the choice between a procedure they can’t afford or their dog’s chance at a long life. Whatever your financial situation, a pet should never have to suffer or be rehomed because of their medical needs.
These Calming Cat Collars Are an Amazon-Favorite ‘Game Changer’ for Anxious & Agitated Pets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a cat owner, you’re likely familiar with at least a couple of situations that are bound to make your furry friend anxious. Whether your pet doesn’t travel well, doesn’t enjoy spending time around other animals, or is still adjusting to your home, there’s nothing sadder (and more exhausting) than trying to calm down a kitty that’s freaking out. If you’ve been wondering whether a calming collar might do the trick for your stressed-out feline, this set of three...
Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing
The cleaning hack I never knew I needed.
Why Do My Dog's Paws Smell Like Fritos? A Vet Shares the Answer and How it Affects a Pet's Health
In honor of National Corn Chip Day on January 29, veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach explains why a dog's paws can smell like corn chips Dog owners across TikTok and beyond are wondering, "Why do my dog's paws sometimes smell like corn chips?" To veterinarians, the unusual canine odor has a reasonable explanation. With National Corn Chip Day right around the corner on January 29 and an increased online interest in what causes "Frito feet" in dogs, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, the founder and CEO of Petfolk, shared the answer...
petpress.net
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?
The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
TODAY.com
Ralphie the ‘demon’ dog adopted by new owner who is 'completely in love'
Despite the dog shelter who looked after him having very few good things to say about Ralphie, the 26-pound "jerk" of a French bulldog, in a now-viral adoption ad, the pup has been re-homed!. In an update on Feb. 4, Niagara SPCA shared that Ralphie has been doing really well...
pupvine.com
5 Explanations For Why Do Chihuahuas Bark So Much
Chihuahuas are small, adorable, and charming. But, these dogs can also be territorial, independent, and loud. Yes, these dogs can whine, growl, and bark a lot! Why do Chihuahuas bark so much?. All dogs bark, and this is something most dog owners can control in some way. However, if your...
denver7.com
The pandemic pet boom has allowed some dog walkers to make six figures a year
Dog walking might not sound like a glamorous job. Many times, we might begrudgingly do it because a friend or family member is out of town and needs help caring for their furry friend. Other times, we might be elated to bring an extended member of their family under our roof for a few days.
