Whenever someone says they are coming to Buffalo, New York, they are asked if they know how cold it is. Here are people from Buffalo's best responses to that. People visit, and move to, Buffalo and the Western New York region all the time. Buffalo Bills games are filled with people from all around the world. The region itself is a great place to live and raise a family. With the dawn of remote jobs, many people even move here because, despite taxes, the cost of housing and living is so dramatically less than where they are coming from. Plus the food is awfully good.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO