Minneapolis, MN

Dolphins S Jevon Holland has 'nothing but love' for Brian Flores

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Monday, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was named the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, just one year after being fired from his post in South Florida.

Flores’ time in Miami Gardens didn’t end on the best terms, as he sued multiple teams for discrimination and made a number of claims regarding owner Stephen Ross’ behavior during their working relationship.

It was widely known that the coach wasn’t the easiest to play for, something that he probably learned during his time working for Bill Belichick in New England. His relationships with players clearly aren’t the same that Miami’s current head coach, Mike McDaniel, has with them now.

However, when Flores was announced as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, one of the Dolphins’ rising stars took to social media to congratulate him.

Holland then doubled down, showing his affection for the former leader of the organization.

It’s interesting to see which players still hold Flores in high regard despite the way his tenure ended. He clearly made an impact on some of them.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

