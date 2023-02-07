ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Margate Middle School evacuated after bomb threat called in

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida middle school were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat. Margate Police arrived to Margate Middle School, located 500 NW 65th Ave., Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and faculty were seeking sheltering at the school’s baseball field....
MARGATE, FL
Community pays tribute to Pembroke Pines motorman killed in crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a Pembroke Pines Police motorman, one day after the veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a crash. People have continued to stop by the spot along Northwest 148th Avenue where Pembroke Pines Motorman Charles Herring was...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Find your Valentine at Humane Society of Broward County’s annual ‘Adopt a Sweetheart’ event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year. The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Sunny Isles Beach Blvd. renamed after 11-year-old boy fatally struck while on crosswalk

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city paid a touching tribute to a boy two years after he was struck and killed while legally crossing the street. Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday afternoon held a renaming ceremony for Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard. The street has been legally designated as Anthony Reznik Boulevard in the 11-year-old’s memory.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Police search Brickell apartment building amid burglary investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - A busy Brickell neighborhood was swarmed by police officers in the middle of the day. 7News cameras captured several City of Miami Police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday afternoon. Officers went floor by floor inside...
MIAMI, FL
SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Last day to sign up for 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Registration for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event comes to an end on Friday. Those who would like to participate have until noon to sign up for the gathering. This fundraiser is in support of funding innovation for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2022, the...
MIAMI, FL
African-American pioneer honored with sign in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami pioneer was honored on Friday for his efforts in the community. Alexander Lightbourne was recognized with a street named after him. The signage will encompass the area of Northwest First Court between Fifth and Eighth streets in Downtown Miami. Lightbourne was one of 162 black...
MIAMI, FL

