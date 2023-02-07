Clyde “Fred” Lohr, 63 of Butler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. He was born in Butler on December 10th, 1959. After Fred attended Butler High School, he was a painter for the majority of his career, and had an excellent reputation for his work. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, anything outdoors, muscle cars, and spending time with family and friends. He was loving, caring, and was known to be extremely hard working. Fred was loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by his loving mother Grace (Wickline) Matuke; 3 children; siblings Darlene Lohr, James “Tony” Matuke, Carl Matuke, Kelly Matuke, and a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his brother Chad Matuke; his step-father James Matuke; niece Jennifer Matuke, and great nieces Scarlett & Jade. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 13th, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO