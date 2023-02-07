Read full article on original website
Clyde “Fred” Lohr
Clyde “Fred” Lohr, 63 of Butler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. He was born in Butler on December 10th, 1959. After Fred attended Butler High School, he was a painter for the majority of his career, and had an excellent reputation for his work. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, anything outdoors, muscle cars, and spending time with family and friends. He was loving, caring, and was known to be extremely hard working. Fred was loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by his loving mother Grace (Wickline) Matuke; 3 children; siblings Darlene Lohr, James “Tony” Matuke, Carl Matuke, Kelly Matuke, and a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his brother Chad Matuke; his step-father James Matuke; niece Jennifer Matuke, and great nieces Scarlett & Jade. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 13th, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
Doris L. (Cottrill) Sintz
Doris L. (Cottrill) Sintz, 93, of Butler, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born September 22, 1929 in Blairsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Virgil C. and Stella (Ramsden) Cottrill. Doris was a 1948 graduate of Butler High...
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
Cranberry Twp. Named Banner Community
Another local community is receiving recognition for their efforts. Cranberry Township was named a Banner Community by the Allegheny League of Municipalities. This is the fourth year in a row Cranberry has claimed the honor. As with Butler Township earlier this week, the award recognizes communities that have a commitment...
Car Strikes Lawrence County Residence
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a Lawrence County home earlier this weekend. According to State Police, authorities were called for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Main Street in Wampum just before 1:30am on Saturday (February 11th). First responders say that upon their arrival, they...
Authorities Investigating Crash in Slippery Rock Borough
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver accused of striking a brick wall late last week in Slippery Rock Borough. According to State Police, an unknown vehicle struck a brick wall attached to a cross walk sign at the intersection of Franklin Street and South Main Street just before 4:30am on Thursday (February 9th).
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
City Continuing To Prepare For BASA Sale
As the process to sell Butler Area Sewer Authority assets continues to move through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, both PA American Water and the City of Butler are preparing for approval. Representatives of PA American Water will attend the next meeting of Butler City Council on February 23rd to...
Traffic Alerts For Carved in Ice
Carved in Ice returns to downtown Butler Friday night, but there are some traffic alerts for drivers to be aware of this weekend. Tonight’s activities are taking place at Diamond Park beginning at 5 p.m. City officials say only the streets surrounding the park will be subject to closures.
High School Sports Scores from Thursday/Big win for Karns City
The Karns City boys handed Clarion-Limestone their first conference loss last night with a 64-46 victory last night. The Gremlins improved to 7-1 and tied with Clarion-Limestone for the lead in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Large School Division. Also in Boys Basketball:. –Redbank Valley-53 Moniteau-38. Last night in Girls...
Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through City
One man is in custody this morning after leading police on a chase throughout the City of Butler. The incident happened last night around 7 p.m. in the city. State police had alerted City Police about 28-year-old Raymond McIntyre of Clarion had an outstanding warrant. Police say McIntyre was believed to be violent and allegedly threatened “suicide by cop.”
