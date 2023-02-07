ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Review

As you might surmise from its name, the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, aka VP80ES (starts at $289.99 for 480GB; $359.99 for 960GB as tested), is all about protecting your data from snoopers and intruders. Its XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption is essentially uncrackable, and the VP80ES provides other security features to protect against drive tampering, too. This makes it suitable for personal use, but it suffers from a lack of ruggedness features, an inability to store more than two user profiles, and some missing security certifications that the Editors' Choice-winning iStorage DiskAshur M2 offers.
PC Magazine

Collaborate More Effectively with 50% Off This PDF Editor

Whether it's a housing contract, application form, or school textbook, there's no escaping PDFs. For the most part, that's a good thing: This filetype is secure and universally accepted, after all. But when it comes time to edit that document, you need a reliable PDF editor, and even in a crowded field, PDF Expert stands out as one of the most versatile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy