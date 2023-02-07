ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form

Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl

Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
Hugh Jackman tweets accidental thirst trap while taking shots at Ryan Reynolds

If Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ plays on an endless repeat whenever you envision the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you’re not alone. After the announcement that Reynolds and Jackman would be working together on Deadpool‘s grand entrance to the MCU was made public, we all fell more profoundly in love with the talented and very muscular actors.
‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer finally earns James Gunn the support of DCU fandom

The first full trailer for DC’s The Flash has been released during the Super Bowl, and surprisingly, the reactions have been extremely positive. The film, which is set to debut on June 16, 2023, will follow The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he journeys to another reality, meeting different versions of characters throughout the DC Universe, including an alternate version of himself. The trailer not only showed off the other Barry Allen but also Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds risks Kevin Feige’s fury by teasing ‘Deadpool 3’ spoiler as ‘Quantumania’ resolves to fix the MCU’s biggest sin

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has certainly received some very encouraging early reactions, but the jury is still out on exactly how the latest MCU movie will rank with other recent efforts from Marvel. Nevertheless, it seems we can expect it to not fall prey to a big sin that’s been plaguing the franchise’s efforts of late. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds proves he thinks he’s just as indestructible as Wade Wilson by antagonizing Kevin Feige and company with some possible Deadpool 3 spoilers.
‘Fast X’ release date, cast, trailer, and more

Fast & Furious fans have plenty to sink their teeth into as the franchise’s tenth installment, Fast X, swiftly approaches. Acting as a sequel to F9 (2021), the eleventh full-length film in the F&F filmography will see Diesel’s Dominic Toretto take on Charlize Theron’s Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist working closely with Jason Momoa’s Dante to bring down Toretto and his crew once and for all.

