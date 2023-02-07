Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
wegotthiscovered.com
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer tentatively hints at the end of the road for Star-Lord and the gang
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final chapter in James Gunn’s MCU space trilogy, and since Edngame opened the floodgates of casualty in the MCU and Phase Four continued that disturbing precedence by killing off multiple characters, a lot of fans are going into this threequel ready to get their heart torn into a million pieces.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller
For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’
If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel basically confirms Elon Musk-like character will be a villain in future ‘Fast & Furious’ movie
For fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, what type of character would make a perfect polar opposite of Vin Diesel‘s character? When asked, the head of the Toretto family seemed to be describing Elon Musk to a tee, and not in a good way. An 11th installment of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Indy is here to ‘give ’em hell’ and go out swinging in new ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ teaser
A brand new teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swung into existence during the Super Bowl, and, while we’ll continue to hold our breath for anything but a repeat of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the high-octane, almost celebratory nature of this new footage looks to be a big step in the right direction for the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl
Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman tweets accidental thirst trap while taking shots at Ryan Reynolds
If Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ plays on an endless repeat whenever you envision the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you’re not alone. After the announcement that Reynolds and Jackman would be working together on Deadpool‘s grand entrance to the MCU was made public, we all fell more profoundly in love with the talented and very muscular actors.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer finally earns James Gunn the support of DCU fandom
The first full trailer for DC’s The Flash has been released during the Super Bowl, and surprisingly, the reactions have been extremely positive. The film, which is set to debut on June 16, 2023, will follow The Flash (Ezra Miller) as he journeys to another reality, meeting different versions of characters throughout the DC Universe, including an alternate version of himself. The trailer not only showed off the other Barry Allen but also Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds risks Kevin Feige’s fury by teasing ‘Deadpool 3’ spoiler as ‘Quantumania’ resolves to fix the MCU’s biggest sin
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has certainly received some very encouraging early reactions, but the jury is still out on exactly how the latest MCU movie will rank with other recent efforts from Marvel. Nevertheless, it seems we can expect it to not fall prey to a big sin that’s been plaguing the franchise’s efforts of late. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds proves he thinks he’s just as indestructible as Wade Wilson by antagonizing Kevin Feige and company with some possible Deadpool 3 spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ release date, cast, trailer, and more
Fast & Furious fans have plenty to sink their teeth into as the franchise’s tenth installment, Fast X, swiftly approaches. Acting as a sequel to F9 (2021), the eleventh full-length film in the F&F filmography will see Diesel’s Dominic Toretto take on Charlize Theron’s Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist working closely with Jason Momoa’s Dante to bring down Toretto and his crew once and for all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios producer takes a subtle shot at the accuracy of previous ‘Fantastic Four’ movies
There are plenty of iconic characters to have been done an injustice or two in live-action, but few have suffered quite as badly as the never-ending procession of Fantastic Four movies that have never even come close to replicating the titular team’s lofty status among the pantheon of superheroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ haters move to shut down #ReleaseTheTaikaCut before it even begins
The idea of a Director’s Cut isn’t strange in and of itself, but it does stretch credulity a little every time fans take it upon themselves to wish one into existence, with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder in danger of becoming the latest example. Sure, filmmakers...
