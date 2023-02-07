For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.

2 DAYS AGO