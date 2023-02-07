ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Here are 11 must-have local Valentine’s Day gifts for the sweetheart in your life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner. Are you looking for some Hawaii-inspired, or made-in-Hawaii Valentine’s Day gifts?. We asked you on Instagram what are your must-have local V-day gifts, and your recommendations did not disappoint. 1. Dipped by Dee chocolate-covered strawberries. There’s nothing more...
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park: A Keiki-Friendly Beach on O‘ahu

Iit is (almost) always beach season in Hawai‘i! And taking your baby to the beach is like a rite of passage for any Hawai‘i-based family. Oʻahu alone has dozens of family-friendly beaches along its 112 miles of coastline. Plus, there’s lots to do for keiki of all ages. You can take surf lessons in Waikīkī, camp at Waimānalo Beach Park, snorkel at Hanauma Bay or explore tide pools at Makapuʻu. One of our favorite keiki-friendly beaches is Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Sets Sights on Growth

The brand's 2022 accomplishments include rolling out a new POS, loyalty and signing 45 franchise agreements. For Bad Ass Coffee Co., 2022 was a year of growth after strategic systemwide investments and enhancements to strengthen overall brand infrastructure and support. The coffee retailer closed out the year opening 8 new...
Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous

I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Holding state...
Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrate with the ones you love this Valentine's Day with events around Hawaii! Couples, families, and singles -- see events for everyone to share the Aloha. OAHU.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii

You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
