Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Miller Street Dance Academy Summer Camps
Miller Street Dance Academy’s four-day summer camps focus on creating a safe environment where children have fun and express themselves through dance. Campers are constantly active and engaged throughout the day with a variety of activities which include games, hand painting, arts and crafts, tumbling, and, of course, dance! With our camps being offered for 3-8 years of age, we split into groups during portions of the day so similar-aged children can be challenged at an appropriate level in addition to having fun.
macaronikid.com
ShamROCK My Yard
Toms River Macaroni Kid is ready to bring the luck of the Irish to your mini's doorstep! We have a few different options that I am excited to share with you. Something new ... we are offering home delivery of DIY Leprechaun Traps. Kit comes with supplies, instructions and delivered to your doorstep. We kept them on the easier side but still lots of fun. Kits cost $15. We also have a craft set you can add. It comes with 5 different St. Patty's Day crafts for $10. If you live outside of our delivery area, you are welcome to order and pick up in Island Heights.
macaronikid.com
AXES and O's
Looking for a fun date night idea? Try Axeville for an exhilarating night of axe throwing!. My husband and I had the opportunity to sneak away one night last week (thank you grandparents for babysitting) and try something new. We found it to be the perfect break from the norm and are already looking forward to going back.
macaronikid.com
Couples Charcuterie Board Class
Looking for a unique way to spend some time with your special someone? Then be sure to join White Owl Workshop and Amazing Grazin LLC this Saturday for their Couples Charcuterie Board Class! In this class, White Owl Workshop will help you personalize your live edge charcuterie board with a new modern way of wood burning. Then the ladies of Amazin Grazin will teach you how to create your board with meats, cheeses, and more. Bring your special someone and have fun creating this board.
macaronikid.com
York County Spring & Easter Event Guide
There are so many fantastic Spring & Easter Events going on in York County this year we want to make sure you don't miss any!. As you can see we are still gathering lots of fun event info so be sure to check back often as we will be adding NEW events daily.
macaronikid.com
Vacation Bible School
Welcome to Dallas, Hiram & Acworth's 2023 Vacation Bible School Guide. We're so excited to feature VBS fun for local families. Bookmark this page! Events will be added as they are announced. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get updates!. Please let VBS sessions you attend know you heard about...
macaronikid.com
The Curious Little Playhouse Summer Day Camp
The Curious Little Playhouse Summer Day Camp program offers children ages 4 -8 years a fun-filled way to spend the day and make new friends. We will be hosting Summer Camp at our downtown York location Monday through Thursday, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM. Our Summer Camp FUN agenda...
Comments / 0