Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
indherald.com
Lady Highlanders hold off Cumberland Gap for win in home finale
HUNTSVILLE | The first quarter of Thursday’s home finale was just about as good a quarter of offensive production as Scott High has had all season. The Lady Highlanders put up 22 points in the first seven minutes of the game, led 22-10 after the first quarter, and appeared to be headed towards a comfortable win over their guests from Cumberland Gap.
indherald.com
WBB: Scott 46, Cumberland Gap 42
SCOTT (46): Morrow 21, R. Price 12, Woodward 3, Garrett 3, Lawson 3, Jeffers 2, Terry 1. CUMBERLAND GAP (42): Glover 18, Beeler 11, Hoskins 5, Dixon 3, Middleton 2, Hollin 2, Bailey 1. The post WBB: Scott 46, Cumberland Gap 42 appeared first on IH Sports Network. This post...
WATE
Daddy Mac’s score big on being the place to be for the Big Game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Daddy Mac’s is the place this Sunday. With over 50 TVs to watch the game, guests can dine in and have a chance to win some awesome prizes, including tailgate chairs, coolers, canopy tent, golf bag, and corn hole boards. If you want to...
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
atozsports.com
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson, Campbell schools to remain closed Monday Feb. 13
Due to widespread illness across both systems, schools in Anderson and Campbell counties will remain closed on Monday, February 13th to allow folks to start feeling better. Both systems, along with several others in East Tennessee, were closed on Friday for the same reason. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
3 Austin-East students surprised with University of Tennessee scholarships
Three seniors at Austin-East Magnet High School were offered scholarships to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on Wednesday.
WATE
Big changes coming to Cumberland in Knoxville
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
indherald.com
Monroe Chambers, 78
James Monroe Chambers, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Waters of Clinton in Clinton, Tenn. He was 78. Born in Scott County on July 4, 1944, Monroe was the son of Virgil and Bonnie Boyatt Chambers. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in Death. In...
WBIR
Rain, snow and cold return for Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A developing low pressure system will track across the Southern Appalachians Saturday night into Sunday bringing East Tennessee wet and wintry weather for Sunday. Initially, rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning as moisture advances northward into our region. This system will have a pocket...
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
indherald.com
Scott County names teachers of year, appropriates funding for athletic enhancements at Scott High
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall on Thursday revealed the Scott County School System’s teachers of the year. Fairview’s Teresa Boshears, a third grade math teacher, was named the Pre-K through 4th grade teacher of the year. Winfield’s Danielle Yancey, a middle school English-language arts teacher, was named the 5th grade through 8th grade teacher of the year. And Scott High’s Michelle Watson, who teaches advanced computer applications, was named the 9th grade through 12th grade teacher of the year.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
Comments / 0