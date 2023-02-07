Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Defeats Belmont
Ole Miss women’s tennis remained undefeated in home matches, sweeping Belmont, 4-0, on Saturday. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori continue to be at the fore front on the Rebels’ success. As Kette ascends the singles lineup, the freshman still finds a way to come away with the win....
Ole Miss Softball Takes Down UNC 6-1 In Season Opener
Freshman Jalia Lassiter shined in her collegiate debut as No. 25 Ole Miss softball defeated North Carolina 6-1 to open its 2023 season at Nancy Almaraz Field Friday night. The Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) looked sharp in their season opener against the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC). Lassiter and Keila Kamoku led the offense with two hits each, while Aynslie Furbush and Catelyn Riley were dominant in the circle, only surrendering three hits.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to South Carolina, 64-61
Leading with just over a minute left to play, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell victim to a late comeback by South Carolina on Saturday, February 11, suffering a 64-61 loss in the SJB Pavilion. A pair of triples from Matthew Murrell and Myles Burns with a layup...
Ole Miss Softball Heads to Mexico to Open the 2023 Season
No. 25 Ole Miss softball returns to the diamond on Friday to start the 2023 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. All of the Rebels games will be available to stream via FloSotball. Ole Miss will take the diamond over the next four days against...
Ole Miss Baseball to Celebrate 2022 National Championship During Opening Weekend
In just eight days, the 2022 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels will open their 2023 season by hosting Delaware for a three-game series at Oxford-University Stadium. The Opening Weekend series is set to run from February 17-19 with the Rebels set to celebrate their national title each day of the series.
Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful
Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year. Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”. Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and...
Faulkner-Graham-Warren Crash Marker Approved
Journalism Professor at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media. A state historical marker has been approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the Faulkner-Graham-Warren plane crash site in Pontotoc County. On Nov. 10, 1935, Dean Swift Faulkner, 28, a stunt pilot and brother...
School of Journalism and New Media to Host IMC Connect!
After a successful debut in the spring of 2022, the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media is set to host its annual two-day IMC Connect! event on March 30 and 31, 2023. IMC Connect! is an event designed to bring together some of the nation’s top communications...
Joy Williamson-Lott to Discuss Black Freedom Struggle’s Impact at UM
A respected expert on the civil rights movement will discuss how the movement came to the University of Mississippi, including the lesser-known fallout from James Meredith’s enrollment, Feb. 23 as part of the university’s commemoration of the 60th anniversary of integration. Joy Ann Williamson-Lott, dean of the graduate...
One Local Race in November Could Affect City and County Boards
With the qualification period for the 2023 elections over now, candidates are hitting the campaign trail in hopes of making it through the primaries and/or winning in November. One local race could affect more than one position. Oxford Aldermen John Morgan qualified to run for District 2 Lafayette County Supervisor.
Newcomers Group Presents Free Discussion on New Media
Understanding “new media,” such as mobile apps, social media and artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool for people of all ages if they understand how to use them effectively and safely. Can you cancel your cable but still watch all of your shows? What is ChatGPT and...
