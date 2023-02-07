When COVID hit back in 2020 and most restaurant owners were scrambling, looking at the best options for self-preservation, a handful of other restaurant owners tried to look through the cloud and find opportunities. To take the forced downtime and plan for the future. For some, this required a hard look into the mirror in order to tweak and adjust what the business was doing. For others, it meant searching for ways to expand into other communities, in order to grow their client base while offering their food to new neighborhoods without reducing the quality of their current establishment. For owners of one Phoenix restaurant, the quest to expand was exactly what they studied and now, two years later, they are revealing their plan to hungry citizens of the Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO