Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
1 person involved in small plane crash at Lakeway golf course
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to a small plane crash Sunday morning in western Travis County.
If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car in NW Austin
A pedestrian died in the hospital over the weekend after being hit by a car in northwest Austin last month. The Austin Police Department responded to the 8700 block of Balcones Club Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. ALSO | Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice...
Man dies after being hit by car in northwest Austin
According to Wednesday's APD announcement, a sedan crashed with Wenwu Cai, 68, on Balcones Club Drive on Jan. 25 around 7:45 p.m. That is southwest of US 183 and Anderson Mill Road near the Balcones Country Club.
Police identify person killed in 10-vehicle crash on Ben White ramp
Janice Erickson, 70, died on the scene.
Police in Central Texas find 28 catalytic converters during traffic stop
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in the theft of catalytic converters, the Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday. Over the weekend, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they found 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle. Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams...
Family searching for Austin man who went missing walking home from Rainey Street
AUSTIN, Texas - Family and friends from all over the country are searching for an Austin man who was reported missing on Sunday. Elsie John, Jason John’s mother, said she spoke to her son on Saturday. "All our three boys get together and call us on every once a...
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
This Is Texas' Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
UT student arrested for taking pictures under shower stalls at dorm hall, police say
AUSTIN – A University of Texas at Austin student was arrested for taking pictures of others under a shower stall at a dorm hall, campus police say. UT police said that before noon on Tuesday, they received a call about a suspect taking pictures at Jester West Hall. The...
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
