1 killed in crash near Moses Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager was killed in car crash near Moses Lake Friday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). GCSO identified the man as 18-year-old Mario Rodgriguez Jr, of Moses Lake. Deputies determined that Rodriguez was driving his Mercedes east on Road 4-Northeast and didn't stop...
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
Copper Theft Back? Mesa Suspect Wanted for Stealing 200 Lbs of Wire
A few years ago, copper was the big theft item in the Columbia Basin, and surrounding areas. We even remember authorities finding evidence of suspects who tried to break into a power substation to steal copper, and likely got zapped in the process. Then copper was replaced by catalytic converters. Is copper making a 'comback?'
Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief
Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police. Officer joined the Richland force in 2021. Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief. It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer...
Missing Man Found by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies
Fortunately for family and friends, the man has been located. The Benton County Sheriff's Office had been searching for this man, identified as Mark Hinkle, between Monday and Tuesday. Originally, the BCSO had issued this bulletin:. "Benton County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Marc Hinkle to check his welfare....
ifiberone.com
Shooting Near Downtown Pasco Injures One
(Pasco, WA) -- A man is shot near Downtown Pasco. This happened in a neighborhood near 6th and Clark before 1:00pm Tuesday. Authorities arrived on scene to find a a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Medics got on scene and took the victim to a hospital...
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
ifiberone.com
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
Strong Leadership Has Richland Cop Upped to Deputy Police Chief
The Richland Police Department has a Deputy Police Chief. Police Officer David Neher was promoted to the newly created position as part of the organization's restructuring. 25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone?. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in....
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
nbcrightnow.com
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved. Detectives believe the same person made the bombs. No suspect or victim connection has been identified.
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
ifiberone.com
Two hurt in wreck Tuesday evening on SR 26 in Othello
OTHELLO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck Tuesday evening on state Route 26 in Othello. Eriberto Camacho, a 27-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2002 Acura MDX east on SR 26, approaching the intersection with South First Street. State troopers say he attempted to turn left onto First Street in front of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
Pasco Wants A I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Near Richland Early Sunday
Richland Police say the Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation. Man dies after being struck while walking along SR 240 near Richland. In the early morning hours Sunday, around 2:18 AM, Richland Police were called to an area of SR (Highway) 240, about halfway between Columbia Park Trail and I-182. The part of the highway that goes through the Yakima River Delta, between the Richland Y and the entrance to Richland.
