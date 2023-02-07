Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Woman faces multiple assault charges
A Laclede County woman is facing multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and a doctor. Laclede County Deputies reported that on February 7th they responded to a report of an assault in the 26-thousand block of Pelican Drive. The victim reported that Krystle Leeper had punched him several times and kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. Leeper, who was allegedly intoxicated, then got into his vehicle and drove away. He said he attempted to stop her as she was driving away and was dragged by the vehicle. Law enforcement located Leeper and as they were placing her in handcuffs she resisted. She was taken to the hospital where she allegedly kicked the officer, and also assaulted a doctor. According to the report filed with the court, after Leeper assaulted the officer, she was placed in the patrol car, but then got out and ran toward the emergency door to the hospital. 37-year-old Krystle Leeper is charged with 5 counts of assault, resisting arrest, and escape from custody. She is being held without bond with a hearing date of February 14th.
kjluradio.com
Husband of Wooldridge mayor sentenced for threatening neighbors with racial slurs & threats of death
A Cooper County man is sentenced for threatening his neighbors for playing loud music. Perry Murphy pleaded guilty last December to harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten another. He was sentenced this past week to 120 days in jail. Murphy is the husband of Wooldridge mayor, Kelly Murphy. The incident...
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
KRMS Radio
Cuba Man Avoids Jury Trial After Pleading Guilty – To Serve 60 Day Shock Sentence
A 48-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri, avoids a jury trial and is currently serving a 60-day shock sentence after entering a guilty plea late last month in Laclede County in connection to a fatal DWI accident in April of 2018. Brock Aaron Turner had been accused of being the driver...
939theeagle.com
Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday
A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
KRMS Radio
Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison
A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
kmmo.com
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Boone County Sheriff's Office said one man was seriously injured with gunshot wounds when deputies responded to the 700 block of Demaret Drive Saturday morning. After investigating, the sheriff's office believes the shooting happened during an illegal marijuana sale. From talking to witnesses, the sheriff's office said several rounds The post One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
KRMS Radio
Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon
A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
krcgtv.com
Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information
Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun. Malik Rashod Miller, 25, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison. On Oct. 11, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of The post Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs
A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
Comments / 1