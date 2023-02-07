Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure
The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach. Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business. The board...
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers
The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department. The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive. New officers for...
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
abc17news.com
JC Public Works announces street closure for next week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Friday press release that Madison Street at Commercial Way will be closed next week. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. Closures will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
KRMS Radio
Area Governments Have Busy Week Of Meetings Ahead
Local governments around the lake area will be fairly busy next week with, at least, city meetings on the calendar. The boards of aldermen in Eldon and Camdenton are both set to meet on Tuesday…in city hall for Camdenton and in the Public Works Building for Eldon. The Osage...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
kjluradio.com
Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia
A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Camden County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday night that the man had been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident, which occurred at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West View, Climax Springs. The department is searching The post Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
kjluradio.com
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KMZU
Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to plan ahead for Super Bowl weekend as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday. The post Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bunceton man seriously injured when he wrecks his truck near Boonville
A Cooper County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck just east of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton, was driving on Highway 98 Friday morning when he drove off the edge of the road, then overcorrected, causing his truck to overturn.
Missouri Waterpark Named Best in the State for Outdoor Fun
I know we're still in the middle of winter, but I am so ready to be outdoors and enjoy the nice weather. If you're planning a fun vacation this summer or maybe a day trip to a fun waterpark Missouri Best Magazine just named the Big Surf Waterpark in Linn Creek, Missouri as the very best in sports & recreation. Now, the park is closed and won't open until May 27th, but when it does after looking at the website it really does look like a fun place to visit this summer.
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. […]
Comments / 1