If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.

14 DAYS AGO