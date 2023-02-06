ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M to compete in three track and field meets this week

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in three meets on Friday and Saturday, sending athletes to the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston. The bulk of the A&M teams will compete at Clemson, while a group of distance runners are headed to Boston and several field athletes to the one-day meet in Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday

There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

A&M Regents approve adding three degree programs

Students at Texas A&M University may soon be able to major in financial planning, international affairs and journalism. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved new bachelor’s degree programs in the trio of fields at its meeting Thursday afternoon. The regents also authorized to request approval of the degree programs from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. All three majors currently exist in some capacity at A&M, but are set in motion to become their own degree programs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy