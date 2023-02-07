Read full article on original website
Related
Custom Log Processor Integration – Fluentd vs Vector.dev
A custom log processor can read plain-text logs using regular expressions and combine non-obvious multiline messages. It can also verify the date/time format and log levels of logs generated by various applications written in different languages. It's time to join the trend and head where all the cool kids are and embrace the Vector engine (written in Rust)
How to Extend a KMM Shared Module With C/C++ Code
You'll learn how to embed a simple SHA-256 implementation on C-language in KMM library and use it for iOS and Android target platforms.
Empowering Professional Developers With Low-code
Developers spend an inordinate amount of their valuable time in peripheral app development activities. With low-code platforms, developers can spend less time on mundane tasks like setup and tooling. This allows them to spend more time on custom business logic, user experience, third-party integrations, and design.
Handling Job Failures in Quartz with Retries
Quartz is designed to be a simple and powerful scheduling framework that is easy to use and configure. But there is no built-in feature in the Quartz framework that allows for the automatic retrying of jobs that encounter exceptions during their execution. Here we consider using Quartz in a Spring application and implement an exponential random backoff policy that reduces the number of retry attempts, prevents overloading the system, allows the system to recover slowly over time, and distributes retry attempts evenly.
NX Generators: The Solution to Boring Tasks
NX generators are a powerful tool for automating repetitive and tedious tasks in software development. These generators serve as blueprints for generating single files or even complete new projects, making them the perfect solution for streamlining your workflow and saving you time.
How to Generate Test Code with Playwright
The Playwright code generator generates the code for your tests. The code is good but not perfect, so please use this tool with the head on the shoulders and check the result every time to ensure your test's value. Now it's time to copy and paste the code into our test file and improve its content.
How to Make Rough Estimates of SQL Queries
Each database runs a query through the standard process (with some deviations depending on dB implementation): Syntax parsing Semantic parsing Planning Executing. The most time-consuming part is usually executed only because the database must go to disk, get some data and send it to the client. Other parts of the process go mostly to the CPU and use some cached metadata.
The Potential Impact of Dot-Com Bubble 2.0 on Tech Careers
A response and an addition to [Dot-Com Bubble 2.0: How Did We Get Here?](https://hackernoon.com/dot-com-bubble-20-how-did-we-get-here) by [Prithvi Raj Chauhan) The bubble repeated, for different underlying speculative reasons but effectively the same boom-bust cycle. What happens next to employment and the broad economy is likely a replay of the early 2000s.
Accessing the Record Type in C# for Earlier .NET Versions
In C# 9.0 we received access to a great quality of life type called the record. You can read more about that from Microsoft here. Record types allowed us as dotnet programmers to skip a lot of boiler plate code, thereby saving us time and making code more readable. Wins all around!
Optimizing eCPM for Interstitial Ads in Mobile Applications
A cross-platform mobile app published on Google Play and Apple App Store. For monetization, I use fullscreen advertisement blocks from AdMob and Yandex. At the app level, I control how often I want to show the advertisement. Each interstitial ad block can be given a minimum eCPM threshold, or rely on optimization from the advertising network itself. Let's try to optimize it!
5 Steps for Dockerizing NestJs With Prisma
In this article, we show how to dockerize our NestJS + Prisma application. We go beyond the basics, following the best practices from [Dockerfiles] and [Snyk] Our final `Dockerfile`
How To Serve a Vite + Vue3 Page Inside a Sub-folder
Vue3 + Vite page can be served inside a sub- folder. To make this happen, you need two changes. The first one is on `vite.config.ts` or `js` and add the parameter `base: ''` The second change is inside your vue router and adding the parameter base in `createWebHistory'
Testing Angular Apps with Cypress
Cypress is an end-to-end testing framework that provides a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use platform for testing web applications. It is especially well-suited for testing Angular applications, as it supports real-time reloading, debugging, and automatic waiting, among other features. In this article, we will explore how to use Cypress to test an Angular app.
ChatGPT in Software Engineering: A Glimpse Into the Future
Chatbots have revolutionized how we interact with technology, providing instant and automated responses to our queries. OpenAI's GPT-3 has further enhanced this technology, allowing chatbots to understand and respond to natural language inputs in a human-like manner. ChatGPT can significantly enhance software engineers' productivity and efficiency.
Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Strategy
Today, companies of all sizes and industries increasingly prioritize technological development in their business strategies. Businesses are actively seeking ways to gain a competitive edge in today's highly innovative economy where such emerging technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are changing the way businesses work and bringing great benefits to those who are able to utilize them efficiently. In this article, I will go over these technologies in more detail in order to illustrate their benefits and challenges for different industries.
How Does CIAM Fit Into Your Cybersecurity Framework?
CIAM, or Customer Identity and Access Management, is a holistic approach to managing the identities, authentication, and authorization of customers accessing digital assets. It aims to strike a balance between providing a secure and frictionless experience for customers while also safeguarding sensitive information. CIAM systems can also be used to collect and analyze data on customer behavior and activity.
Using Playwright Test for VSCode to Debug Your Code
I spend an entire article showing you how you can run or debug tests using VsCode because many times I see people that don't know how to debug, and they spend a lot of time finding the problem and fixing the test.
A Crypto Security Checklist for Every User
By Eugene Netso @genenetso.BTC holder, co-founder of EarnPark. Building a platform for wealth generation in crypto assets.
How to Utilize Javascript Array Methods
Arrays are a data structure that allows us to store multiple values together in one variable. An array is enclosed using `[ ]` brackets, and each element is separated by a comma. The first index of an array is zero (0). Using our previous example, let us retrieve the element `Rose` using its index: 1.
How to Use the JavaScript Slice() Method in React
React is a JavaScript library for creating user interfaces that frequently involves manipulating data arrays. The `slice()` the method in JavaScript can be useful for extracting a portion of an array and returning a new one. The slice() syntax is as follows:.slice(start, end) `start`: The index from which to start extraction. If the start is negative, counting will begin at the end of the array. The index at which extraction should be terminated is not specified.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0