Florida State

Kim Duart
3d ago

DeSantis you are not educated at all are you ?? Are you ready for Hundreds of workers walking off unemployment raising because you are trying to make your self look good well quick update your not your causing war among many people of all race be ready for those who are against you and make you see the truth about your self

Dolores Benedetto
3d ago

That’s because the governor thinks he could do everything just do it so everybody can vote for him for president he’s not gonna make it as a president he thinks he could run to everybody’s lives he’s just the governor why don’t you do his job right and stop picking on Disney and all these other companies grow up I’m sure Disney was around way before you were even born just do your job right stop trying to get peoples votes you think you’re gonna do everything right just to get votes that’s all you want you don’t care about the people of Florida you don’t care about anybody but yourself in your

Related
Edy Zoo

DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges

We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
FLORIDA STATE

